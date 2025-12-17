Quest for Champions 18: Loaded fight card set for Dec. 23

One of Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Gym’s amateur bouts. | Photo from Brix Flores

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eleven exciting amateur bouts are set to headline the “Quest for Champions 18” boxing event on December 23 at the Noy Pacing Flores (NPF) Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

Veteran trainer Brix Flores recently unveiled the official fight card for the 18th edition of the popular series, showcasing some of northern Cebu’s brightest amateur boxers as part of NFP’s long-time grassroots program in boxing.

The event is backed by professional boxer and NFP product Neil John Tabanao, longtime supporter Morris East, Garry Connolly, and Visminda Pitogo.

READ: SEA Games 2025: Jay Baricuatro, Flint Jara punch ticket to finals

The bouts will feature fighters across weight classes ranging from 32 kilograms to 60 kilograms. In the 60-kg division, Junell Matbagon of Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, will face Tipolo’s Jaycob Pedrano. In the 58-kg class, Ibabao’s Marvin Villafuerte goes up against Pulang Bukid’s Jeffrey Gallo.

In the 52-kg division, Nathan Betizar of Tipolo will square off with Roldan Getalada of Lilo-an, while Clemjay Pardo of Tipolo takes on Cambaro’s Geram Pepito in the 51-kg class. In the 49-kg division, John Daryll Initan of Barangay Guizo will trade leathers with David Val Quinahan of Ibabao. Plus, an exhibition match will feature Jemes Ivan Nunez of Mantuyong against Jannah Guro of Alang-Alang.

READ: Baricuatro cruises into SEA Games boxing final, assures PH of silver

The rest of the Quest for Champions 18 fight card includes Paulino Monterolo versus Ernest Quiseo (41 kg), Weldebrando Ceniza against Geokent Alburo (45 kg), Jemrex Boncales facing Rick-Rick Baninting (32 kg), John Rio Joren battling Gerald Montalban (44 kg), and Jhyd Aries Jasmin taking on Paulvin Saplidan (45 kg).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP