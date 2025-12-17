Typhoon Tino survivors’ temporary homes in Mandaue ready before Christmas

Modular housing units were already being put up in the Pasilong sa Paradise temporary shelter facilities in Mandaue City on Wednesday, December 17, for families displaced by Typhoon Tino.| Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government is set to transfer families displaced by Typhoon Tino to a tent city as temporary shelter ahead of Christmas.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already started installing tents at the site, Pasilong sa Paradise, in Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City.

Several modular housing units from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development have also been erected as part of the project.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said complete facilities are being prepared, including water and electricity connections and portable toilets, before the families are allowed to move in.

Temporary housing solution after Typhoon Tino

“We’re just waiting for the private contractor to install the portalets. Dili ko ganahan mag pa move in nila unya dili comfortable ang mga evacuees mura bag wala pa sila’y tubig,” said Ouano.

(I want everything ready for the evacuees to be comfortable when they move in. At the moment, there’s still no water.)

The tent city is being implemented by the DSWD in coordination with the Mandaue City Government as a temporary housing solution for families who lost their homes during Typhoon Tino in early November 2025.

Read: Cebu City to build ‘Tent City’ for Tino evacuees

Officials intend to complete an initial 80 modular housing units and tents by December 20. But in total, almost 300 modular housing units and tents are planned for the Pasilong sa Paradise temporary shelter in Mandaue City. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

It is expected to be equipped with toilets, a community kitchen, child- and women-friendly spaces, and adequate water and power supply.

No-build zones along Mandaue’s riverbanks

The relocation is also in line with the City Government’s no-build-zone policy along riverbanks, with affected families barred from rebuilding their homes in hazardous areas.

An initial 80 modular housing units and tents are targeted for completion by Saturday, December 20. In total, almost 300 modular housing units and tents are planned for the area, with modular units prioritized to ensure better living conditions for the displaced families.

On the priority list for transfer are the families whose homes were washed out by the typhoon and who are currently staying in evacuation centers such as Mandaue City Central School, as well as those from Barangays Alang-Alang and Umapad.

Read: Flood-hit Southeast Asia saw highest November rains since 2012: AFP analysis

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