International court seeks more inputs on jurisdiction over Duterte case

Supporters of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte demonstrate outside the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, March 14, 2025. | AP photo

MANILA, Philippines — The prosecution and victims’ lawyers must further explain their positions on the issue of jurisdiction in the crimes against humanity case against former President Rodrigo Duterte, said the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The court, In a six-page order issued on December 16, directed the deputy prosecutor and the Office of the Office of Public Counsel for the Victims (OPCV) to file “additional observations” by Jan. 16 on two issues related to the question of jurisdiction raised by the Duterte camp.

The Appeals Chamber seeks to determine the effect and “consequences” of Articles 12(2), 13(c), and 127 of the Rome Statute. They moreover seek to determine how these provisions “interact” with each other on the issue of jurisdiction. The Rome Statute is the 2002 framework that established the ICC.

READ: ICC junks Duterte’s jurisdiction challenge

Articles under consideration

Article 12 states the “preconditions” to the ICC’s exercise of jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Article 13 sets out when the court may exercise jurisdiction. Article 127, on the other hand, outlines the continuing obligation of a state even after leaving the ICC fold.

The defense must submit its response to the observations by Jan. 23, five working days after the deadline set for the other party.

The latest court directive on Duterte’s crimes against humanity of murder case in the ICC addresses the appeal against the jurisdiction ruling that the defense filed on Nov. 14. The prosecution and the OPCV submitted their initial responses on the appeal Dec. 8.

READ: ICC prosecutors charge Duterte with crimes against humanity

“In the instant case, the Appeals Chamber, acting proprio motu under regulation 28 of the Regulations, considers it necessary for the proper disposal of the Appeal for the parties and participants to address specific issues which have not been fully developed in the Impugned Decision and in the submissions presented before the Appeals Chamber thus far,” read part of the document.

On Oct. 23, the Pre-Trial Chamber (PTC) I affirmed that the international tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, has the authority to prosecute and hold Duterte in custody.

Families of drug war victims welcomed this much-awaited ruling on jurisdiction. It could pave the way for a full-blown trial should pretrial hearings proceed. It could also lead to the resolution of other issues related to the case.

READ: Duterte trial: 3 doctors to check ex-president’s fitness

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