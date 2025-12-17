Mandaue posts more enforcers on main streets amid holiday traffic

An enforcer manages the flow of traffic on A. Soriano Avenue in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) has intensified the deployment of its personnel and mobile assets in response to heavier traffic this month

Team has focused on manning roads near the city’s commercial establishments.

Team head Hyll Retuya said traffic volume has significantly increased with the approach of Christmas.

With the advent of the holidays, more people have been going out to shop and travel, particularly around malls and business districts.

As a response, Team has positioned personnel on-site to manage traffic flow and immediately address congestion.

READ: Cebu traffic during holiday season: Practical ways to get around city

Work cut out in commercial areas

Retuya, to illlustrate, said mobile patrol units have been deployed in key areas such as UN Avenue, MC Briones Street, AC Cortes Avenue, C.D Seno St.

These areas see the heaviest traffic amid the surrounding high concentration of malls and department stores.

He added that Team has reinforced personnel outside malls, with mobile patrols made highly visible to ensure quick response when needed.

“Ang amoa lang gyud nga dili ma walaan ug mga personnel ang dalan, mao ra gyud na amoang gitinguha para ma-manage ang traffic congestion,” said Retuya. “Kung makita ninyo ang atoang mga personnel is on site gyud pirme, mao na amoang gi-instruct.”

(“We wish to ensure that we do not leave roads unmanned. That is our goal to manage congestion. Our personnel are always on site per our instructions.”)

READ: Winston Pepito: Cebu traffic is a ‘daily punishment’

Leaves discouraged

Team has also discouraged personnel from taking leaves during this period to maintain sufficient manpower.

The agency adjusted personnel schedules so that they may be on duty in the early hours, particularly during Misa de Gallo.

READ: MMDA sounds alarm as December rush worsens traffic, collision

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP