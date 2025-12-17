Man arrested after stabbing attempt at Dumanjug police station

Harley Villavaque Quirante lies on a hospital bed after being shot in the right thigh during a police operation in Dumanjug, Cebu. Photo credit: Dumanjug Municipal Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man was arrested after attempting to stab a police officer inside the Dumanjug Municipal Police Station at around 10:01 p.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

The suspect was identified as Harley Villavaque Quirante, also known as “Lingling,” a resident of Barangay Pawa, Dumanjug, and of legal age.

Based on the investigation of the Dumanjug Municipal Police Station, a complainant earlier lodged a report against Quirante, who was allegedly running amok and harassing habal-habal drivers in the area while intoxicated and armed with a knife.

Minutes later, the suspect reportedly arrived at the police station still carrying the knife. Patrolman Benvinido Lanojan, the duty desk officer, attempted to pacify him, but despite efforts to calm the situation, Quirante allegedly tried to stab the officer.

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Lanojan managed to evade the attack, prompting the suspect to flee.

Police immediately launched a hot pursuit operation and later found Quirante along a barangay road in Barangay Sima, Dumanjug. At the time, the suspect was holding a rock.

When officers attempted to arrest him, Quirante allegedly smashed the rock, striking the forehead of Police Staff Sergeant Feliciano Paller Jr. He then reportedly grabbed Paller’s issued firearm.

In response, Patrolman Rodel Monteza, who was with Paller, shot Quirante in the right thigh to neutralize him.

Both Quirante and Paller were brought to the Barili District Hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect is expected to face charges of direct assault, attempted murder, assault upon a person in authority, resistance, and disobedience.

ALSO READ: 3 of 7 suspects in ambush of Cebu cops under custody – CIDG

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