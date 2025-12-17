Modified muffler ban: Moalboal cracks down on loud motorcycles

Modified and open-pipe mufflers, locally known as “bura-bura”, are being confiscated in Moalboal town as part of the enforcement of a municipal ordinance. | Photo: Moaboal Dagway sa Paraiso/FB

MOALBOAL, Cebu Province-The Municipal Government of Moalboal has intensified its operations against “bura-bura” or modified and open-pipe mufflers.

Through the Moalboal Municipal Police Station, the town continues to issue citation tickets to violators and confiscate non-compliant exhaust systems under Ordinance No. 7-2025. This prohibits open-pipe and modified mufflers.

Currently, the Moalboal Municipal Police Station has apprehended 19 motorcycles using modified mufflers, with 9 caught just this month.

The station’s enforcement team is also conducting checkpoints and roving inspections, headed by Police Major Genesis Aniversario, chief of Moalboal Municipal Police Station. They’re out to accost motor vehicles emitting excessive and unreasonably loud noise.

Up to ₱2,500 in fines, plus jail time for repeat offenders

The town’s ordinance covers all motor vehicles with modified or open-pipe mufflers, including those emitting noise higher than 99 decibels for engines below 300cc.

It also covers distributors, sellers, rental agencies, and even parents or guardians of minors operating such vehicles.

Violators of the ordinance will face penalties of ₱1,500 for the first offense, ₱2,000 for the second, and ₱2,500 plus 30 days’ imprisonment for the third offense.

All confiscated mufflers will be destroyed, and the vehicles impounded until fines are paid and a non-modified muffler is installed.

In addition to the fines, an impounding fee of ₱200 per day will be imposed on seized vehicles, from the time of apprehension until release. Formal complaints will be filed if the driver or owner fails to settle fines within 72 hours for the first and second offenses.

The ordinance further mandates the Moalboal Police Station, barangay officials, and barangay tanods to fully implement the measure. A designated impounding area, sound level meter, and towing equipment are in place to ensure a sustained and effective enforcement.

Tricycles and motorbike rentals are popular in Moalboal, which attracts both local and international travelers.

Read: Moalboal is finalist in Philippine Tourism Awards 2025

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