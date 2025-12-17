Blancas nip Welec, move to 2-0 in Cebu City Christmas Basketball tilt

Welec Trucking Services and Blancas Golden Knights battle for a rebound in the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The visiting Blancas Golden Knights spoiled the hometown favorites, Welec Trucking Services, with an 86-79 victory to secure their second straight win in the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League.

Both squads entered the matchup on Wednesday night, December 17, coming off opening-night wins on Tuesday. Welec defeated the Mighty Warriors of God, 98-91, while the Blancas edged the Richie Boy Ballers, 93-88. The matches took place in the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Behind a composed showing from their veteran core, the Davao-based Golden Knights outlasted Welec. Chris Catarong led the way with 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals.

Michael Kent Salado chipped in 10 points and five assists, while Steve Nash Enriquez added eight points, five assists, and three rebounds.

Blancas Golden Knights from Davao stay in control

Welec leaned heavily on Jammer Janito, who poured in a game-high 22 points to go with four rebounds. Reinhard Jumamoy, Gabriel Cometa, and Cedrick Ablaza each finished with 11 points.

Read: Cebu City Christmas League: Welec, Blancas start tourney with close wins

Blancas set the tone early, opening up a 19-9 lead before Welec regrouped to close the gap to 24-25 by the end of the first quarter.

The Knights maintained control from there, forcing Welec to play catch-up for most of the contest.

A turning point came early in the third quarter when Jonathan Moses “Titing” Manalili sprained his left ankle, as Welec trailed 38-46.

Clutch 3-pointer from Enriquez

Although Manalili briefly returned, he sat out the entire fourth quarter as a precaution.

Welec made a late push, pulling within four at 75-79 after Jumamoy drilled a three-pointer with 3:26 remaining.

Blancas, however, answered every rally, holding 83-79 with under a minute left.

Enriquez sealed the win with a clutch three-pointer from the top of the key, stretching the lead to 86-79, with less than a minute left in the game.

Read: Cebu City Christmas Basketball League kicks off on December 16 with two matches

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