Observe simple Christmas, year-end celebrations, gov’t agencies told

MANILA – Malacañang has directed all national government agencies (NGAs) to hold simple Christmas and year-end celebrations, in view of recent calamities that have hit the country.

Memorandum Circular (MC) 110, signed by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto on Dec. 15, emphasizes the need to adopt austerity measures during the Christmas season to ensure greater efficiency in public spending and prevent the misuse of government resources.

The directive to keep this year’s celebration of the Yuletide season “simple and meaningful” covers all NGAs and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges.

Local government units are encouraged to do the same.

READ: Lapu-Lapu mayor: ‘No Christmas party this year’

The move aims to “promote a culture of simplicity in the bureaucracy and support the government’s efforts to prioritize essential programs and services,” according to MC 110.

“The Administration is committed to promoting fiscal discipline and the judicious use of government resources, consistent with the country’s socio-economic priorities and ongoing expenditure management reforms,” the order read.

All heads of agencies are directed to ensure the strict implementation and observance of all relevant laws, rules, and regulations governing the judicious and prudent use of government funds.

MC 110, which was made public on Wednesday, takes effect immediately. (PNA)

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