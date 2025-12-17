DOT assures PH remains safe amid terror hotspot claims

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Wednesday reiterated that the Philippines remains a safe and welcoming destination, dismissing what it described as inaccurate portrayals of the country, particularly Mindanao, as a terror hotspot.

The DOT issued the statement after some international media reports linked the Philippines to the recent Bondi Beach shooting in Australia, citing the earlier travel of suspects Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram to Davao City.

“Such characterizations do not reflect the reality of a country that is safe, loved, and widely embraced by millions of travelers from around the world,” the DOT said in a statement.

“The Philippines is globally known for its diverse destinations, rich cultural heritage, and the genuine warmth and hospitality of the Filipino people.”

READ: Bondi Beach attack: Palace slams claims PH is ISIS training ground

The agency said the country remains a preferred destination that is “safe, vibrant, and ready to welcome the world.”

Since early this year, the DOT has been ramping up promotions to attract more foreign tourists to visit Mindanao, especially Davao and Siargao Island for its gastronomy, culture, beach, and surfing areas.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has earlier said there is no indication that the two suspects underwent training in Mindanao or that foreign terrorist activities took place in the area.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to determine the purpose of their visit.

Australia’s ABC earlier quoted an unnamed counterterrorism official as saying that the father and son gunmen, Sajid and Naveed, traveled to the country and underwent a “military-style training” in the southern Philippines. (PNA)ALSO READ: Bondi Beach shooting: Police investigating gunmen’s visit to Philippines before attack

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