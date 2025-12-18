Cebu City HIV cases: 33% involved youth as young as 15 years old

[CDN HIV File Photo]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nearly one in three HIV cases recorded in Cebu City in 2025 involved young people aged 15 to 24, with health officials flagging dating apps and unregulated online interactions as a major driver of early exposure to risky sexual behavior, the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) said.

Data from the Department of Health (DOH), cited by Dr. Kimberly Mae Sanchez, CCHD social hygiene physician, show that 105 of the 314 HIV cases, which were recorded in Cebu City from January to August 2025, fall under the 15–24 age group, about 33 percent of the total.

READ: World Aids Day: Central Visayas among top 5 regions for HIV

“In our data, we are already seeing cases as early as 15 years old, particularly among young men who have sex with men,” Sanchez told CDN Digital in an interview on Wednesday, December 17. “A big factor we are seeing is exposure through social media and dating applications.”

Latest Cebu City HIV figures

Based on the latest consolidated DOH data as of August 2025, Cebu City recorded 314 confirmed HIV cases from January to August this year. Of these:

105 cases were aged 15-24

201 cases were among men who have sex with men (MSM)

24 cases involved people who inject drugs (PWID)

23 cases were men who have sex with both men and women

35 cases were from male-female sexual contact

1 case was from mother-to-child transmission

10 cases had unknown modes of transmission

Sanchez clarified that pediatric HIV cases were handled by Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, and were not included in the City Health Department’s direct treatment services.

“What we manage here in the City Health are adult cases,” she said. “But even among these, we are already seeing how young many of our patients are.”

READ: HIV/AIDS: What is it and how to avoid it?

Dating apps, social media, and deeper drivers of early exposure

Sanchez said data from the Cebu City Health Department’s social hygiene clinics, reinforced by patient interviews, consistently showed dating apps and social media as a common entry point for early sexual encounters among young HIV patients.

“Based on our walk-ins at the social hygiene clinics, many of them were exposed through dating apps,” Sanchez said. “The restrictions are not that strict, so many youth are able to access these platforms, meet people, and engage in sexual activity.”

She emphasized that social media’s ubiquity places sexual contact “just at the tip of the hand” for young people, often without adequate guidance, protection, or awareness.

“It’s already at the tip of the hand,” Sanchez said. “Everything is there.”

READ: Cebu City sees rise in HIV cases among young adults

But this exposure does not occur in a vacuum. National health and development data show the Philippines’ HIV epidemic is being driven by a complex mix of socio-cultural and structural factors, including poor sex education, conservative attitudes, and socioeconomic disparities.

Experts have repeatedly pointed out that sex education in the Philippines remains patchy and insufficient. Although the law requires comprehensive sexuality education in schools, implementation has been uneven, and many schools avoid frank discussion of condoms or sexual health due to cultural and religious resistance, forcing young people to rely on incomplete information or hearsay instead of accurate health guidance.

According to research cited by health agencies, more than a third of young Filipinos aged 15 to 24 did not believe condoms could reduce the risk of contracting HIV, and awareness of HIV and AIDS has dropped to its lowest level in decades.

The Philippines’ conservative, predominantly Catholic culture also complicates public health messaging. Stigma and taboo around sex discourage open conversations in families and communities, making it harder for youth to seek testing or preventive services without fear of judgment.

READ: Living with HIV: Free health services in Manila World AIDS Day event

Beyond culture and education, poverty further amplifies risk and vulnerability. A study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) found that young women in poor households were significantly more susceptible to sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, because of lower levels of awareness and limited access to accurate sexual health information.

“Focusing on the poor population by increasing HIV/AIDS knowledge could lead to a decrease in at-risk population,” the PIDS report said.

The agency is urging broader access to sexuality and reproductive health information, especially for youth in economically disadvantaged communities.

These structural gaps—weak sex education, conservative norms that stifle dialogue about sex, and poverty-linked barriers to health knowledge and services—intersect with digital platforms like dating apps to create a perfect storm of risk for young Filipinos.

To address these intersecting drivers, the city has partnered with non-government organizations such as the International Center for AIDS Care and Treatment Programs (ICAP) to deploy peer navigators who conduct HIV awareness and education within dating apps themselves. This is a strategy aimed at reaching young users where they are most active.

“These peer navigators can already talk to them about HIV screening, awareness, and even PrEP,” Sanchez said. “If someone turns reactive, they are immediately referred to City Health for confirmatory testing and treatment.”

READ: Living with HIV in Cebu: How treatment, support gave one man a second life

‘Nagkabata’ ang MSM cases

CCHD data also show a growing overlap between MSM cases and the Young Key Population (YKP), a term used for vulnerable youth groups.

“Our MSM cases are getting younger,” Sanchez said. “Many of them now fall under YKP, meaning they are engaging in MSM behavior as early as 15 years old.”

This trend, she said, sees the need for earlier, more aggressive, and youth-focused interventions, especially in a setting where stigma, fear, and lack of sex education remain persistent barriers.

READ: Cebu City sees rise in HIV cases among young adults

Expanded testing, Sinulog outreach, school programs

In response, the city is scaling up its HIV prevention and detection efforts heading into 2026, shifting from clinic-based testing to active community outreach.

“Instead of waiting for people to come to us, we will go out to the communities,” Sanchez said.

Among the planned initiatives:

HIV testing booths during Sinulog, including high-foot-traffic areas such as Fuente Osmeña Circle and Plaza Independencia

Outreach activities in bars and nightlife areas

School-based HIV awareness and testing programs

Expanded partnerships with Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leaders, who will be trained as HIV counselors in every barangay

“Our goal is that every barangay will have someone young people can approach when it comes to sexual health,” Sanchez said. “We’ve been doing this for years, but now we are scaling it up and widening our reach.”

Rapid HIV testing, she noted, would produce results in 15 to 20 minutes, allowing individuals to be screened discreetly and efficiently.

READ: DOH warns of ongoing local concentrated HIV epidemic in PH

Cebu, Central Visayas still a hotspot

Even as Cebu City steps up its local response, broader regional data show that HIV remains a persistent public health challenge in Central Visayas. According to the latest HIV & AIDS Surveillance of the Philippines (HASP) report, the region recorded 349 newly diagnosed HIV cases in the third quarter of 2025, ranking fourth nationwide in terms of new infections.

Since 1984, the region has accumulated 11,695 diagnosed HIV cases, cementing its status as one of the country’s long-standing HIV hotspots.

Notably, Central Visayas accounts for 99 percent of all HIV cases in the Philippines linked to needle-sharing, highlighting persistent risks among PWID.

While 97 percent of patients tested for viral load in the region achieved viral suppression, overall testing and treatment coverage remain below global targets. The region currently stands at 57 percent diagnosed, 54 percent on ART, and 52 percent virally suppressed, far from the UNAIDS 95-95-95 goals.

What HIV is, and why early testing matters

According to UNAIDS, HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) attacks the immune system, particularly CD4 cells, weakening the body’s ability to fight infections. Without treatment, HIV can progress to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), marked by severe immune damage and life-threatening infections.

While HIV is now considered a manageable chronic condition with proper treatment, late diagnosis remains deadly.

“The only people who die of AIDS these days are those who were diagnosed late,” health experts have repeatedly warned.

Where to get tested and treated in Region 7

The DOH has designated multiple HIV treatment hubs and primary care facilities across Central Visayas, including Cebu City Health’s Social Hygiene Clinic, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, LoveYourself, VisayasMed Hospital, Cebu South Medical Center, and several city and municipal clinics across Cebu and Bohol.

Health officials continue to urge the public, especially young people, to seek testing early, practice safe sex, and reject stigma.

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