Where to get HIV testing in Cebu, Central Visayas

Citing the AIDS Epidemic Model’s estimates, the Department of Health revealed that the number of HIV cases in the Philippines could reach 448,000 by 2030 “if prevention and interventions won’t scale up.” | Inquirer.net File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With HIV cases continuing to rise in Cebu City and across Central Visayas, health officials are urging the public, especially the youth and other high-risk groups, to get tested early, stressing that free, confidential, and accessible HIV testing services are available in multiple government and partner facilities across the region.

The call comes as the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 314 confirmed HIV cases in Cebu City from January to August 2025, based on the latest consolidated data as of August, according to Dr. Kimberly Mae Sanchez, social hygiene physician of the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD).

“In Cebu City alone, we already have 314 cases from January to August 2025,” Sanchez told CDN Digital in an interview on Wednesday, December 17. “Out of this number, 105 cases are from the 15 to 24 age group.”

HIV situation in Cebu City

Sanchez clarified that the City Health Department manages adult HIV cases, while pediatric cases are referred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

“Based on the DOH age distribution, there are two cases below 15 years old, but those are pediatric cases handled by Sotto,” she said. “Here in City Health, we cater to adult cases.”

Of the 314 total cases recorded during the eight-month period:

201 cases involved men who have sex with men (MSM)

24 cases were among people who inject drugs (PWID)

23 cases involved males who have sex with both men and women

35 cases were from male-female sexual contact

1 case was mother-to-child transmission

10 cases had unknown modes of transmission

The data reflect national and regional trends showing sexual contact, particularly among MSM, as the dominant mode of HIV transmission.

Why testing matters

According to UNAIDS, HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) attacks the immune system, specifically CD4 cells, weakening the body’s ability to fight infections. If untreated, HIV can progress to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), which is marked by severe immune damage and life-threatening opportunistic infections.

While HIV is now considered a manageable chronic condition with antiretroviral therapy (ART), health experts stress that early testing and treatment are critical to prevent complications, reduce transmission, and save lives.

Where to get HIV testing and treatment in Central Visayas

The DOH has designated multiple HIV Treatment Hubs and Primary Care Facilities across Cebu and Bohol, all of which provide free and confidential HIV services.

DOH-Designated HIV Treatment Hubs – Region 7

Cebu

LoveYourself

IDuCare

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC)

CPH – Balamban

CPH – Bogo City

CPH – Carcar City

Cebu South Medical Center

VisayasMed Hospital

Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital

Chong Hua Hospital – Mandaue

Cebu City Health – Social Hygiene Clinic

Mandaue Social Hygiene Clinic

Lapu-Lapu Social Hygiene Clinic

Talisay Social Hygiene Clinic

Minglanilla Social Hygiene Clinic

Naga I-Shine Clinic

Danao City Social Hygiene Clinic

LoveYourself Whitehouse

Toledo City Social Hygiene Clinic

BJMP Cebu City Jail Annex

Bohol

Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center

DOH-Designated HIV Primary Care Facilities

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