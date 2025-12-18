Free electric buses, coasters to be rolled out for Cebu City commuters

Here’s a photo shared by a commuter taken along Osmeña Boulevard across the nearby building of the Social Security System at 7:15 a.m. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival is set to deploy two free electric buses and coasters next week to ease commuting for residents on northern and southern routes.

The directive comes in response to public clamor over overcrowded public transport during the holiday season.

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Open letter

In an interview with CDN Digital on Wednesday, December 17, Archival said the initiative was prompted by an open letter from a concerned resident, highlighting the struggles of vulnerable commuters.

“I’m happy nga iya ng gibrought up. Kita nasinati gyud nato, nakita gyud nato na nga problema,” Archival said.

(I’m happy that this was brought up. We, really experienced that too, we really saw that problem.)

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Free e-buses for north, south Cebu City

“Regarding the vulnerable sector, karon daghang tawo muadto sa malls. Bisan pa nga sila muadto sa malls, tanan maapektohan tungod sa traffic. Ang atong ma-offer is free buses, especially sa area like Talamban going to the city vice versa, and city going to Bulacao. Duha ka buses. One is going to the north, one is going to the south. Naa sad tay mga coaster. Maka-provide ta one for North and one for South also,” he added.

(Regarding the vulnerable sector, now there are people going to the malls. Even though they are going to the malls, all are affected because of the traffic. What we can offer is free buses, especially in the area like Talamban going to the city vice versa, and (from the) city going to Bulacao. Two buses. One is going to the north, one is going to the south. We also have coasters. We can provide one for the north and one for the south also.)

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To be deployed, once charged

The buses, which can accommodate 30 to 35 passengers, are expected to operate throughout the day once fully charged. Archival said priority would be given to pregnant women, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens, while the City Hall would serve as the central base for all routes.

“We can expect this Saturday and until the New Year,” he said, adding that full-year operations are being evaluated to avoid competing with existing local transport.

“The whole day long na siya. Basta pag-abot anang electric vehicle, if maka-charge nata, we will put them out in the streets,” he said.

(That will be for the whole day. When the electric vehicles would arrive, if we can have charge them, we will then put them out in the streets.)

Archival also addressed concerns about overloaded jeepneys, noting that authorities had intensified enforcement against overloading, and that the holiday season, combined with recent calamities and year-end bonuses, had increased traffic congestion.

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Open letter sparks action

The mayor’s announcement came after an open letter by Fidel Laurence Ricafranca went viral on Facebook on December 17. Ricafranca described the difficulty of commuting for vulnerable groups, including families with sick members, pregnant women, and workers needing to reach night shifts.

“Halos WA NA JUY masakyan ang mga yanong taw diri sa Cebu… The remaining lifeline of desperate commuters – mga mototaxi sama sa Move It, Angkas, Maxim – halos wa nay ma-book,” Ricafranca wrote.

(The ordinary people here in Cebu could barely get a ride…The remaining lifeline of desperate commuters — the mototaxi such as Move It, Angkas, Maxim — we can barely book them.)

He called on city officials to mobilize resources and provide free, reliable mass transport for the Christmas season, urging practical, immediate solutions rather than waiting for long-term projects like the BRT.

How the free transport will work

Archival said the electric buses and coasters would be scheduled to cover both north and south routes, with pick-up and drop-off points anchored at City Hall. Routes are still being finalized, but officials promised they would be predictable and widely publicized, ensuring commuters know where and when to ride.

“The solution is not 100%, but at least kahibalo sila nga naa tay gihimo,” the mayor said.

(The solution is not 100 percent, but at least, they would know that we are doing something about it.)

Meanwhile, the mayor indicated that once the buses would be operational, they might later be used for heritage and tourism routes, benefiting both local and foreign tourists while reducing reliance on private transport.

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