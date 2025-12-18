LTFRB-7 to push through with EV taxi program despite opposition

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. says the agency proceeds with inspections of electric taxi units in Cebu, pending guidance from the LTFRB central office.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The rollout of around 600 electric taxis in Cebu will proceed despite mounting opposition from taxi operators and concerns raised by the provincial government, unless the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) central office issues a directive to halt it, LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said.

Montealto made the statement in an interview on Wednesday, December 17, as protests intensify over the implementation of a national policy allowing additional taxi slots using electric vehicles (EVs), even as Cebu remains one of the most congested urban centers in the country.

READ: Pam opposes provisional approval of 600 EV Taxis

“Ang ilang position valid man sad na siya kay open man ta ana nga maminaw. But ang LTFRB labi na diri sa region, naa namay guidelines diri sa amoa nga inspection,” Montealto said.

(Their position is also valid because we are open to to listen. But the LTFRB, especially here in the region, we have guidelines here in our inspection.)

He said, however, that the regional office was bound to implement directives from the LTFRB central office, noting that failure to do so could amount to neglect of duty.

READ: Move to convert 600 electric vehicles into taxi units slammed

Under the current process, the 600 electric taxi units have already been granted provisional authority, allowing them to operate pending the issuance of a full franchise. While the application for the franchise was filed in Manila, Montealto said LTFRB-7 was directed to conduct the required hearings and inspections in the region.

“Naa nay directive sa amoa nga kamiy moconduct sa hearing which is December 23, then kami poy ni inspection sa units, ang compliance aning mga taxi. Ongoing pa ang inspection,” he said.

(It has a directive with us that we should conduct the hearing which is on December 23, then we also will do the inspection of the units, the compliance of the taxis. The inspection is still ongoing.)

READ: Electric vehicles gain steam in PH

Montealto clarified that while the opposition of taxi operators and the position of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro had been formally received and noted, there was still no resolution from the central office ordering a suspension.

“Ang ilang opposition gipaminaw gihapon namo, pero mao na maghulat lang mi from central office unsay advice. Sa karon wala pay resolution, so padayon gihapon namo among gibuhat,” he added.

(Their opposition, we still listen to them, but that is why we are still waiting for advice from the central office. For now, we still don’t have a resolution, so we will still continue in what we are doing.)

READ: DOTr to LTFRB: Penalize ‘snobbish’ taxi, TNVS drivers

EVs as policy direction

Montealto defended the program as part of the government’s long-term shift toward sustainable transport under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), describing electric taxis as both an environmental and economic necessity.

“Maayo man ni nga aduna tay electric taxi kay padulong na gyud ta diha,” he said.

(It is good that we have electric taxis because we are heading there.)

Montealto pointed out that the measure aimed to reduce the country’s heavy dependence on fuel, which exposed commuters and operators alike to volatile fuel prices.

READ: Dizon wants special taxis at airports removed

He also cited pollution concerns, noting that fully electric vehicles would not emit exhaust fumes and significantly cut carbon emissions compared to traditional internal combustion engine taxis.

“Wala na siya pollution kay ang electric wala gyud tay gigamit nga engine, kuryente lang,” Montealto said.

(There is no pollution because for electric (vehicles) we don’t use an engine, we only use electricity.)

In line with EVIDA, he said existing taxi operators were being encouraged to gradually replace part of their fleets with electric vehicles, at about 5 percent to 10 percent, depending on capacity and readiness.

READ: Cebu welcomes VinFast: Vietnam’s EV brand opens display at Il Corso Filinvest Malls

Concerns over congestion, fairness

Opposition to the program had been led by the United Cebu Taxi Operators Association Inc. (UCTOAI), whose president, Chito Obeso, earlier said operators were shocked by the sudden arrival of electric vehicle units parked in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Obeso said LTFRB-7 had previously assured operators that no new taxi franchises would be issued due to vehicle congestion in Cebu. However, this changed with the issuance of Memorandum Circular 2025-50 on November 18, which opened additional taxi slots for electric vehicles nationwide and took effect immediately.

READ: Archival backs EV transition as Cebu gets new all-electric ride app

Operators argued that no public consultation was conducted and no study was presented to prove that the entry of 600 new units would not worsen traffic congestion.

They also clarified that they were not against electric vehicles, noting that EVIDA itself mandates a gradual shift to EVs. Their objection, Obeso said, lies in allowing new operators to enter rather than requiring existing franchise holders to transition to electric units.

Governor’s opposition noted

Governor Baricuatro has also strongly opposed the provisional authority granted to the electric taxi units, citing concerns over licensing, fairness to existing operators, and road safety.

“The issue is not environmental nor the EV technology itself. The core problem lies with the license to operate,” the governor earlier said.

She warned that granting provisional authority could disadvantage existing operators who had complied with regulatory requirements and invested heavily under the current system. She also questioned why foreign or international entities were being granted operator licenses instead of being limited to supplying vehicles or augmenting local fleets.

Baricuatro further raised concerns about the impact on traffic, parking, and road safety, saying the deployment of 600 additional units could destabilize Cebu’s already strained transportation ecosystem.

Montealto said the governor’s views, like those of the taxi operators, would be elevated to the LTFRB central office for consideration.

“Depende sa Central Office. Naay bearing ang opposition ni Governor. Kung naay directive sa Central Office nga i-hold sa, sundon gyud na,” he said.

(It will depend on the Central Office. The opposition of the governor has bearing. If there is a directive in the Central Office to hold it, then we will follow.)

Provisional authority vs franchise

Montealto also clarified that the “license” being questioned by the governor referred to the franchise itself, which had not yet been fully granted.

He said provisional authority only allows the units to operate temporarily, subject to compliance with inspection and regulatory requirements.

Once a franchise would be approved, he explained, the regional office would be required to conduct a hearing after the application would be published in a newspaper for five days.

He added that the application currently covered only one company.

Awaiting central office decision

For now, Montealto reiterated that the EV taxi rollout in Cebu would continue. He emphasized that the program would be national in scope and had already been implemented in other major cities.

“Kining electric nationwide man ni siya. Nauna lang ang Cebu and Davao. Maghulat lang mi sa Central Office unsay mandate, but sa pagkakaron push through ni siya nga activity,” he said.

(This electric thing is nationwide. Cebu and Davao were just the first ones. We will just wait for the mandate at the Central Office, but for now, this activity will push through.)

He said that all concerns on unfairness, congestion, and licensing would be weighed by the Central Office, which would ultimately decide whether the program would proceed as planned or would temporarily be suspended.

“Didto na i-balanse kung unsaon pagtrato sa views ug opposition sa region,” Montealto said.

(There is where they would balance how to treat the views and opposition in the region.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP