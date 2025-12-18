Donaire falls short against Tsutsumi in WBA title clash in Japan

Seiya Tsutsumi (left) and Nonito Donaire Jr. (right) during their official weigh-in. | Omega Boxing Gym photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire Jr. came up just short of another milestone in his storied career after absorbing a split-decision loss to Seiya Tsutsumi in their World Boxing Association world bantamweight title showdown on Wednesday night, December 17, in Tokyo.

Despite a spirited, age-defying performance, Donaire yielded to the younger Tsutsumi on two scorecards. Judges Leszek Jankowiak and Pinit Prayadsab scored the bout 117-111 and 115-113, respectively, in favor of the Japanese hometown bet and defending champion. Robert Hoyle saw it differently, giving Donaire a 116-112 nod.

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Even at 43, Donaire’s power remained evident. In the fourth round, he nearly floored Tsutsumi with a sharp counter right hook followed by a right uppercut. The bell came just in time, as Tsutsumi returned to his corner visibly shaken and needing assistance to reach his stool.

As the fight wore on, however, youth began to outperform experience. Tsutsumi gradually found his rhythm in the later rounds, pressing the action and at times pinning the former five-division world champion against the ropes.

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The Japanese contender upped his tempo in the championship rounds, landing cleaner combinations. Donaire’s counters were often picked off or parried, a factor that appeared to sway the two judges who ruled for Tsutsumi.

Both fighters showed the marks of a punishing contest, with swollen faces reflecting the brutality of their exchanges.

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Donaire dropped to 52 fights with a 43-9 record, including 28 knockouts. Tsutsumi stayed unbeaten at 13 wins, three draws, and eight knockouts.

Notably, Donaire held his entire training camp in Cebu ahead of the Japan trip, working out at Omega Boxing Gym under chief trainer Julius Erving Junco, alongside his wife and official trainer, Rachel.

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