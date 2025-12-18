PCG eyes putting additional stations in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To ensure timely response during emergencies, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) plans establishing additional coastal stations all over the province.

Commander Rear Admiral Agapito Bibat, director at PCG-7, met with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Wednesday, December 17 for a courtesy visit.

READ: Sea mishap in Cebu: 9 rescued after they defied PCG no-sail policy

Among the discussions they had was the agency’s plans in expanding their presence in Cebu province. In particular, putting up substations in all coastal municipalities, especially island barangays.

“Our intention for the Province of Cebu is to activate additional Coast Guard substations sa tanan natong (in all our) coastal municipalities, including island barangays like Carnaza and Kinatarcan, to ensure timely response during calamities,” Bibat was quoted on saying.

READ: PCG reports China firing flares at BFAR plane

Cebu island is composed of 53 localities including the capital Cebu City.

The PCG-7 currently has a total of 44 substations in Cebu province, and often grouped into three divisions: Northern Cebu, Central Cebu, and Southern Cebu.

According to the Capitol, the Coast Guard wants to have substations in the Sogod, Borbon, and in the islands of Carnaza, and Kinatarcan in the north, and Alcoy, Ginatilan, Samboan, Barili, Alcantara, and Ronda in the south.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP