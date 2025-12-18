CTR escapes Richie Boy Ballers in Cebu City Christmas cage wars

CTR players and coaches huddle up during a timeout. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The heavily stacked Chase Tower Runs (CTR) had to dig deep to pull off a gritty 63-59 win over the Richie Boy Ballers in the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League on Wednesday night, December 17, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

What was expected to be a comfortable debut for the heavily-favored CTR instead turned into a tense, down-to-the-wire battle.

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CTR had only one player finish in double figures, with Emman Calo leading the way with 14 points and one rebound. Ted Saga and Will McAloney chipped in eight points apiece.

The Richie Boy Ballers likewise had just one double-digit scorer in AJ Sacayan, who tallied 11 points. Kent Ivo Salarda narrowly missed a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds. Mark Abadia and Charles Libatog scored six points each for the Cesafi-laden squad composed of standouts from four-peat champions UV Green Lancers and rival UC Webmasters.

READ: Coach Cortes relishes 4-peat Cesafi triumph with UV Green Lancers

CTR came out firing and built a lead that ballooned to as much as 13 points early in the second half, 48-35. But the Richie Boy Ballers refused to fold, clawing back to within three heading into the final quarter.

Sacayan sparked the rally with back-to-back triples, Christian Jay Alilin calmly knocked down his free throws, and Marchie Sabanto capped the surge with a layup off Alilin’s drop pass to cut the deficit to 52-49.

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The Richie Boy Ballers carried the momentum into the fourth, opening with an 8-4 run to grab a slim 57-56 lead and threaten a major upset.

CTR responded by reinserting Calo midway through the period, and the move paid immediate dividends. Calo drilled a timely three-pointer to reclaim the lead, 59-57, then followed it up with a layup for a 61-57 cushion.

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Still, the Richie Boy Ballers stayed within striking distance after UC’s Ricofer Sordilla sank both free throws to trim the gap to 61-59 with 4:12 remaining. Veteran Jun Manzo, a former UV champion, steadied CTR with a crucial layup that pushed the lead back to four, 63-59.

CTR then clamped down defensively, forcing their opponents to rushed shots in the closing minutes. The Richie Boy Ballers missed their final six attempts, sealing their second loss of the tournament.

Ironically, the Richie Boy Ballers outperformed CTR across most statistical categories. They held advantages in points off turnovers (15-13), points in the paint (34-30), second-chance points (14-3), fast-break points (11-4), bench scoring (42-26), and rebounding (51-36).

The difference came down to shooting efficiency. CTR converted 25 of 61 shots for 41 percent, narrowly edging the Richie Boy Ballers, who shot 33.3 percent on 24-of-72 shooting.

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