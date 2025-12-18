ITCZ, amihan, easterlies to continue to soak much of PH Thursday

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MANILA, Philippines – Three prevailing weather systems will bring rainfall in several areas across the country on Thursday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms in Caraga, Davao Region, Palawan, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

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Amihan

The same weather conditions will prevail across the Bicol Region, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar due to the easterlies.

Rains will be experienced in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

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Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Easterlies

Isolated light rains are expected in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

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Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are forecast in the northern and eastern sections of Luzon, and the eastern section of the Visayas.

As of 2 a.m., no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said. (PNA)

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