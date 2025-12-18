Holiday safety: Cebu City cops issue advisory for Christmas, New Year

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) personnel are seen in this August 18, 2024.| CDN FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has rolled out a public safety advisory ahead of the holiday season, urging residents to take precautionary measures against crime, accidents, and fire-related incidents during the holidays.

The advisory, issued as part of the Philippine National Police’s year-end security preparations, covers household safety, road travel, firecracker use, and emergency response, as police anticipate increased movement, gatherings, and holiday-related activities.

READ: Over 70,000 cops to be deployed for holiday season security

Household security reminders

Police advised homeowners to secure doors, windows, and other entry points before leaving their houses, especially during holiday travel.

Residents with closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems were reminded to ensure that recording devices are properly positioned and protected from weather conditions.

The public is also cautioned against posting messages or notes that could signal an empty house, and encouraged to ask trusted neighbors or caretakers to monitor their homes.

Police further warned against leaving candles unattended, citing the risk of fires and other accidents.

READ: Joint inspection ensures firecracker safety in Lapu-Lapu City

Road safety and travel precautions

Motorists are reminded to ensure that vehicles are in good condition before traveling, including brakes, lights, tires, and other essential parts.

Drivers are urged to bring complete documents such as a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, and official receipts.

Police also emphasized compliance with traffic rules, discouraging speeding, reckless driving, and the use of mobile phones while driving.

Motorists are advised to rest when feeling tired and to use headlights, signal lights, and emergency flashers when necessary.

READ: PNP intensifies crackdown on online sale of banned firecrackers

Decorations and electrical safety

The advisory reminded residents to use only approved Christmas decorations and products certified by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Police cautioned against overloading electrical outlets and using damaged extension cords or appliances.

Christmas lights should be switched off when not in use or before leaving the house, while decorative materials should be placed away from flammable items and heat sources to prevent fire hazards.

READ: LIST: Banned firecrackers, pyrotechnics

Firecrackers and pyrotechnics

Police reiterated warnings against the use of illegal firecrackers and urged the public to avoid fireworks altogether if possible.

Parents are advised not to allow children to light firecrackers, while residents who choose to use them were reminded to do so only in designated areas and away from homes and crowds.

The advisory also stressed that using firecrackers inside containers or modifying fireworks increases the risk of serious injury.

Emergency response and reporting

The CCPO encouraged residents to immediately report suspicious activities, emergencies, or violations to authorities.

Emergency hotlines, including the national emergency number 911 and police hotline numbers, were included in the advisory to ensure quick access to assistance.

Police said explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and K9 units, along with patrol and response teams, are on standby throughout the holiday season.

Authorities emphasized that public cooperation remains critical in maintaining safety during the holidays, as police continue heightened patrols and visibility operations across Cebu City and the rest of Central Visayas through Christmas and the New Year.

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