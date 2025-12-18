Affordable and accessible city living with Primeworld Pointe Lahug

Urban living in Cebu City continues to evolve, and Lahug remains at the center of that transformation. On December 10, Primeworld Pointe Lahug officially opened its doors, marking a milestone not only for Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. but also for future homeowners looking to live closer to work, school, and lifestyle hubs.

Primeworld Pointe is located beside La Guardia Flats II and within walking distance of commercial establishments, transport routes, and essential services.

Located along La Guardia Street, just a block away from Cebu IT Park and Ayala Central Bloc, Primeworld Pointe introduces a residential option that leans into practicality, accessibility, and affordability. It arrives at a time when more Cebuanos are prioritizing convenience and proximity as traffic congestion and rising rental costs reshape city living decisions.

Designed for modern city living near Cebu IT Park

For Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. CEO Sherwin Uy, the opening represents more than just the completion of a building. It is the culmination of years of planning, resilience, and long-term vision.

“We encountered challenges when we started during Odette, and we were supposed to turn over earlier this year. But thankfully, the building is now ready for the turnover of our units. We are truly grateful to everyone here, especially our partners. We would not have sold out this property without you,” Uy shared during his welcome address.

Primeworld Pointe Lahug stands 22 storeys high on a 1,000 square meter property, housing a total of 374 residential units with 22 units per floor and 72 parking slots. Unit options range from studio to three bedroom layouts, catering to a wide mix of residents including students, young professionals, start up families, and investors.

What sets the project apart is its departure from the usual box type condominium design. The team intentionally incorporated a more eye catching color palette and thoughtful planning to make the building feel modern yet welcoming.

The development’s strategic location heavily influenced its amenities and layout. Being close to Cebu IT Park meant designing spaces that support everyday efficiency while keeping costs manageable. The focus on affordability and accessibility is evident in both unit size and pricing.

The location also adds value for those planning to lease out their units. With offices, malls, transport hubs, and dining areas just minutes away, Primeworld Pointe is positioned as a viable option for long term leasing or short stay rentals.

A practical investment with a long term community vision

Beyond individual ownership, Primeworld Pointe Lahug is positioned as a practical investment for those looking to benefit from Lahug’s continued growth. The area remains one of Cebu City’s most active business and lifestyle districts, driven by the steady expansion of the IT and BPO sectors.

Uy shared that the company’s long term vision goes beyond unit turnover. Community integration remains a key goal, ensuring that residents feel connected not only to the building but also to the surrounding neighborhood.

Primeworld Pointe is located beside La Guardia Flats II and within walking distance of commercial establishments, transport routes, and essential services. This integration into an already established area allows residents to experience city living without the isolation that often comes with high rise developments.