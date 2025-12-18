SSS emergency loan now available under state of nat’l calamity – Marcos

EMERGENCY LOAN. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday (Dec. 18, 2025) announces the availability of the Social Security System emergency loan for qualified members following the declaration of a state of national calamity. The SSS emergency loan carries a 7 percent annual interest rate and includes a six-month moratorium to help families recover before repayment begins. (Screenshot from PBBM’s video message)

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday announced that qualified Social Security System (SSS) members may now avail of emergency loan following the declaration of a one-year state of national calamity.

In a video message, Marcos said the SSS emergency loan aims to help Filipinos meet urgent needs during emergencies without falling into deep debt.

READ: SSS extends calamity loans to Tino-affected members in Cebu

“Simula itong Disyembreng ito ay makakapagbigay na ang SSS ng tinatawag na emergency loan dahil habang nasa ilalim ng national emergency ay magbibigay ng emergency loan ang SSS (Starting this December, the SSS will begin offering what is called an emergency loan, because while the country is under a national emergency, the SSS provides emergency loans),” he said.

Marcos said qualified SSS members may apply for the emergency loan with only seven-percent annual interest and a six-month moratorium on repayments.

READ: SSS opens calamity loan for Tino victims in Cebu

“Ibig sabihin, pagtanggap ninyo ng loan galing sa SSS, sa unang anim na buwan ay hindi kayo kailangang magbayad ng loan amortization para mapagaan ang inyong dala (This means that once you receive the loan from the SSS, you will not be required to pay loan amortization during the first six months to help ease your burden),” he said.

He added that the loan may be used for immediate needs, especially during emergencies.

READ: Quimbo welcomes panel approval of Universal Social Pension for seniors

Marcos said the program offers a safe, affordable, and transparent alternative to predatory lending practices.

He said he would continue to work closely with the SSS to develop safer and fairer alternatives to microloans and emergency loans.

“Maganda po ito kasi imbes na pupunta kayo sa 5-6 at mapasubo sa malalim na utang, may magagamit na kayo at seven percent lamang ang babayaran. Sana ay makatulong ito sa inyong lahat (This is good because instead of turning to loan sharks charging 5-6 and falling into deep debt, you now have an option where you only pay seven percent. I hope this will be of help to all of you),” Marcos said.

READ: Pag-IBIG offers payment moratorium after recent calamities

Marcos, on Nov. 5, signed Proclamation No. 1077 declaring a state of national calamity for one year to expedite rescue, relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts following the extensive damage caused by Typhoon Tino.

The declaration authorizes the implementation of remedial measures, including price ceilings on basic necessities and prime commodities, prevention of overpricing and hoarding, and the utilization of government funds for relief and rehabilitation programs. (PNA)

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