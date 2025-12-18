Cebu City: Son threatens mom with icepick, gets stabbed by brother

19-year-old alias “Cha,” was arrested by police after allegedly stabbing his older brother during a family altercation in their home in Brgy. Cogon Pardo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 19-year-old man stabbed and wounded his ‘alleged drug-influenced’ 27-year-old sibling after the latter punched their mother and threatened her with an icepick.

This happened in the afternoon of December 17 in Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City.

The younger man told police that he lost it after witnessing this. He grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked his elder brother, who allegedly turned to him after the younger sibling tried to protect their mother.

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The younger man said at first, they argued but then the younger man suddenly stabbed his elder brother in the stomach and back. His brother at that time was also allegedly holding an icepick.

The younger man also told police that his elder brother allegedly attacked their mother because she found out that his elder brother had a gun and she took it to hide it.

This angered her elder son, who argued with her and then punched her and even threatened her with an icepick.

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It was at this point that the younger son intervened to protect the mother.

The younger son told police that his elder brother was not drinking or drunk at all, but he believed that he was on drugs.

He said that his brother’s action was not new especially when he would allegedly use drugs.

The elder brother, who suffered stab wounds in the stomach and back, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

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The younger sibling was later arrested by the barangay tanods and he was accompanied by his mother to the police station where as of this posting was still detained there.

According to police, no gun was also found at the crime scene, and they had not recovered the gun being mentioned by the younger son.

As of Thursday, Police Staff Sergeant Jaymos Tordios of the Inayawan Police Station also confirmed that both parties had expressed willingness to enter into a settlement.

READ: Man nabbed for stabbing pregnant wife to death in Maguindanao

He said no formal charges had been filed so far, pending the victim’s recovery.

Tordios added that police were awaiting the victim’s discharge before both parties would be summoned to the station for further proceedings.

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