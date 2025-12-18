Cebu Landmasters Inc. unveils Philippines’ first Radisson RED, ushering in a new era of lifestyle hospitality

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), offered an exclusive preview into its landmark hospitality venture with the Radisson Hotel Group: the Radisson RED Cebu on December 15, 2025. This project is set to be a significant addition to the region, marking the debut of the vibrant, upscale Radisson RED lifestyle brand in the Philippines.

As CLI prepares for the grand opening, targeted before Sinulog 2026, the Radisson RED Cebu is poised to become the ultimate destination for modern travelers, from millennials to the ‘young-at-heart’, offering a world-class hospitality experience perfectly suited to Cebu’s vibrant, global outlook.

Set within CLI’s bustling Astra Lifestyle Centre at AS Fortuna Mandaue Cebu, the hotel aims to be a Cebuano-led international showcase that redefines modern travel, blending local culture with a bold, creative, and art-infused international standard.

Driving tourism with major investment

For CLI, the launch of Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue represents more than just a hotel unveiling; it is a major strategic investment designed to elevate the entire Visayas-Mindanao tourism landscape. While the Radisson RED is CLI’s fifth operational hotel project, it holds special significance as the first collaboration with the esteemed Radisson Hotel Group.

CLI Chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III underscored the profound confidence in the region’s economic trajectory. “As we grow from our numbers now, the tourism traffic will continue to grow. There are a lot of positive notes here. No place to go but up. And this is where Radisson RED is going to contribute its own.”

This ambition is coupled with a deep sense of local pride. CLI Senior EVP and COO Jose Franco Soberano emphasized the localized vision behind the international brand. “We want Radisson RED to stand out as a Cebuano-led international showcase… That is really the inspiration behind this.”

He reaffirmed the personal commitment driving the development: “It’s our fifth hotel opening. Fifth, but quite special because it’s our first with the Radisson Group,” adding that the project is driven by the company’s “love for Cebu, for our city.” The project thus serves as a powerful testament to CLI’s dedication to both regional growth and world-class quality.

A fusion of art, music, and “red energy”

Radisson RED Cebu is conceptualized as a dynamic social hub, moving away from conventional hotel norms. Director of CLI Hotels and Resorts, Mattias Bergenthal, described the hotel as representing a “new era for Cebu’s hospitality scene,” emphasizing the energy, attitude, music, art, and “whole lot of red energy” that defines the brand.

The hotel’s distinctive and award-winning design showcases a commitment to local integration:

Local Art Focus: Rooms feature art inspired by local photographers, and the overall design reflects the lively culture of Cebu.

The Jeepney Landmark: The hotel lobby features a special Jeepney structure, a custom artwork created by renowned Cebuano artist Vito Selma, welcoming guests as they enter the hotel.

Unique Mascot: The hotel has a Cebu-specific mascot, a key holding a guitar, symbolizing its connection to the music-loving city.

Culinary and social hotspots

Designed to keep guests engaged 24/7, the facilities focus on being lively gathering points:

OUIBar-hotel: The central social hub where “bold flavors, good beats, and creative energy meet up.”

The Red Deck: A laid-back poolside hangout by day, transforming into a sizzling grill and entertainment spot at night, hosting activities like Salsa during weekend entertainment nights.

RED Deli: Ensures sustained energy with 24/7 access to grab-and-go meals, snacks, and drinks.

Project status and leadership

The hotel, which will feature 144 rooms and suites across five distinct types (Super, Deluxe, Family rooms, and Suites), is currently 85% complete. Despite previous delays due to external factors, CLI has set the final target debut for early January 2026.

Leading the operations is General Manager Prakash Ganesan, a seasoned international hotelier from Malaysia with over 20 years of global experience, who was officially welcomed during the media preview.

As CLI prepares for the grand opening, targeted before Sinulog 2026, the Radisson RED Cebu is poised to become the ultimate destination for modern travelers, from millennials to the ‘young-at-heart’, offering a world-class hospitality experience perfectly suited to Cebu’s vibrant, global outlook.