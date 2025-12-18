LTFRB: P5K fine vs motorcycle ride-hailing drivers who cancel bookings

Inquirer file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) may soon impose a P5K fine on motorcycle ride-hailing drivers who cancel or drop confirmed bookings.

This enforcement aims to address what the LTFRB considers as passenger refusals amid persistent commuter complaints in Central Visayas.

Engineer Eduardo C. Montealto Jr., regional director of LTFRB-7, said the fine is already provided for under existing rules, but implementation has been delayed due to a pending petition before the LTFRB central office and calls from some groups to either defer or soften the sanction.

“Magpa-cancel [or mo cancel] sila ug booking, sa LTFRB naa gyud nay fine pero naay mga nag opposition nga taas lage kaayo ang penalty. Atong gitan-aw ana serbisyo man gud mao bitaw ni-okay ta ana kay serbisyo, dili ra income. Ang income complimentary ra na,” Montealto said in an interview.

READ: LTFRB-7 to push through with EV taxi program despite opposition

Persistent complaints

The proposed fine comes after the LTFRB got wind of the numerous reports from passengers about long waiting times, repeated booking cancellations, and a lack of available motorcycle units, particularly during peak hours, heavy traffic, and periods of poor weather.

Under the proposed LTFRB enforcement, canceling a booking would be treated as “refusal to convey passengers,” which carries a P5,000 fine for the first offense.

“Ang penalty actually ana P5,000. Naa naman gyud unta na sa atong terms and conditions kay tantamount na siya refuse to convey passengers. P5,000 gyud na siya,” he said.

Delayed bookings, cancellations

Montealto acknowledged that booking delays and cancellations are influenced by several factors, including weak internet connectivity, limited coverage in some areas, traffic conditions, and a shortage of available units, especially during peak hours:

“Nakadungog ko ana [nga balita] pero wala pa nako na sila na estorya. Siguro, usa sa factors labi na karon na season […] kahibaw man ta nga atong internet connection hinay kaayo, dili tanang lugar covered so duna pay wala na cover na area.”

He also cited network congestion as a possible cause of app slowdowns.

“Sa akong nahibal-an ana before […] 70 kilometers per radius sa usa ka site, pero ambot if nag-improve na ba na ron labi na daghan na kaayo mo mugamit. Imong 100 Mbps ma-divide labi na magdungan ta tanan,” Montealto added.

Despite these issues, he stressed that repeated booking cancellations, particularly when prompted by traffic or a driver’s preference to rest, cannot be justified when passenger demand is high.

“Daghan kaayo ta’g pasahero pero dili manggawas ang uban motor kay nagpahulay […] Ang uban pud syempre traffic, i-drop na nila ug tan-aw nila nga traffic,” he said.

TNVS now considered PUVs

Montealto explained that transport network vehicle services (TNVS), including motorcycle ride-hailing units, are now classified as public utility vehicles (PUVs) and are therefore expected to meet service obligations.

“Kining mga transport network vehicle services [TNVS] man gud sila ray mupagusto ug kanus-a sila mugawas. Ang uban sideline ra na nila, which is not supposed to be the case,” he said.

He added that while some drivers treat TNVS work as a sideline, regulations now require a more structured level of service.

“Karon PUV na na sila, dapat naa na silay minimum number of hours nga mo-biyahe sila,” Montealto said.

LTFRB has also floated proposals limiting driving hours to address fatigue and availability issues.

“Ang amo like for example usa ka driver ang maximum ana 6–8 hours. If mo-beyond ka ana nga oras, dapat duha mo ka driver,” he said, adding that the proposal remains under review.

READ: LTFRB defers TNVS surge pricing cap

Pending implementation

While the P5,000 fine is provided for in the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) of the LTFRB and the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Montealto said its full enforcement against TNVS drivers remains pending due to a petition filed by one group.

“Wala pa ni ma-implement kay naa pay petition ang usa ka group, so ila pang paminawon sa Central Office. Pending pa ni siya,” he said.

However, he emphasized that the rule already exists and does not necessarily need to be suspended.

“Dili naman gud actually kinahanglan i-pending kay naa naman ni daan […] Cancellation is tantamount to refusal to convey the passenger for the first offense,” Montealto said.

He explained that when the JAO was crafted, TNVS operations were not yet explicitly included, prompting regulators to now push for clearer, more specific provisions.

“Existing ni siya pero implied lang [… ] during the crafting sa JAO wala pa man gud ni ang mga transport network vehicle services [TNVS]. If gusto sila nga specific gyud para sa TNVS, magbuhat na lang ta ug separate ana. Carried na siya, pero kinahanglan naa’y specific — mao na among gibuhat karon,” he said.

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