Governor Pam defends CPAC amid plans to defund it

Cebu Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro answers questions from reporters during a press conference on Friday, October 3. | Photo courtesy of Cebu Province Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Calling it her baby, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro defended the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC) as the legislative plans on defunding it completely.

Baricuatro, on Thursday, December 18, issued a statement on social media, justifying her decision in creating the CPAC that functions both as a public complaints desk and a response and support body.

At the same time, the governor warned that eliminating its P14 million budget would weaken the province’s ability to deliver essential services, particularly during disasters and emergencies.

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“Let me be clear: service to the people is not optional. It is our mandate. Without proper mobilization and essential resources, reaching every barangay, every family in need, becomes a challenge,” Baricuatro said.

CPAC played a central role during recent crises, including the 6.9-magnitude earthquake and Typhoon Tino, according to Baricuatro.

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She said the center coordinated rescue and relief operations, prepared and delivered hot meals in evacuation centers, and reached hard-to-access barangays.

Testimonies from affected residents, she added, showed that CPAC provided assistance where it was most needed.

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At the same time, Baricuatro issued a direct challenge to the Provincial Board (PB), saying its actions on CPAC’s funding would ultimately be judged by constituents.

She plans on sharing the names of lawmakers who will vote to defund the CPAC completely.

“Transparency and accountability matter. I owe you a clear record of who voted to diminish CPAC’s capacity. I will share, publicly, the votes of the Provincial Board on this issue because you—the people—deserve to know who supports or hinders reliable service,” said Baricuatro.

Additionally, the governor contrasted the proposed funding cut with previous budget decisions of the PB, which earlier approved a P25-billion provincial budget that included “hundreds of millions of pesos” for large-scale events such as Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

Baricuatro found it ‘now concerning’ that resistance was being raised against funding CPAC under the proposed P11.9-billion.

During the recent round of budget hearings, the Committee on Budget and Appropriations of the PB revealed its plans to defund CPAC, citing technical reasons, which included the lack of formal organization and risks of disallowances.

Aside from the CPAC, the legislative wants to realign a total of approximately P178 million from various departments and initiatives.

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