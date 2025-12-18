Caja Kitchen Cebu’s Holiday Delights: Sweet Treats to Celebrate the Season

A Sweet Symphony for the Christmas Season

As the holidays sweep through the city with their twinkling lights, warm gatherings, and joyful traditions, Caja Kitchen Cebu unveils a delightful selection of Holiday Goodies and Pastries crafted to sweeten every celebration. This year’s collection is a tribute to cherished Christmas flavors—rich, nostalgic, and lovingly prepared—perfect for gifting, sharing, or savoring during quiet, heartwarming moments at home. Each treat is made to elevate the season with handcrafted goodness that captures the essence of Filipino holiday cheer.

For Reservations and Inquiries: Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site: +63 32 505 3333 or +63 917 624 1455 Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation: +63 32 230 6777 or +63 917 624 1840

Christmas Special Pastries

Celebrate the season with festive pastries baked to bring comfort and joy:

Red Velvet & Matcha Cookies – Php 50.00 per piece

– Php 50.00 per piece French Macaroon – Php 150.00 per box

– Php 150.00 per box Cinnamon Rolls (strawberry, chocolate, matcha) – Php 50.00 per piece

These delightful pastries offer the ideal balance of sweetness and holiday warmth, making them wonderful stocking stuffers or thoughtful treats for loved ones.

Whole Cakes – Christmas Season

For grand family feasts, potlucks, or Noche Buena tables, Caja Kitchen Cebu offers an irresistible lineup of whole cakes beautifully crafted for the holidays:

Red Velvet – Php 900.00

– Php 900.00 Carrot Cake – Php 900.00

– Php 900.00 Ube – Php 900.00

– Php 900.00 Black Forest – Php 900.00

– Php 900.00 Chocolate Mousse – Php 900.00

– Php 900.00 Strawberry Cheesecake – Php 1,200.00

Each cake is made to be the centerpiece of your Christmas spread—rich, decadent, and infused with flavors that make every slice a celebration on its own.

A Jolly and Flavorful Holidays from Caja Kitchen Cebu to You

With every pastry lovingly handcrafted and every cake thoughtfully prepared, Caja Kitchen Cebu’s Holiday Goodies embody the warmth and beauty of the season. Whether you’re creating a memorable Christmas table, surprising family and friends, or simply treating yourself, these festive offerings are designed to bring joy to every bite. Let your celebrations be sweeter, brighter, and more meaningful with holiday delights made from the heart.

For Reservations and Inquiries:

Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site: +63 32 505 3333 or +63 917 624 1455Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation: +63 32 230 6777 or +63 917 624 1840