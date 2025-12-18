Marcos admin committed to Ambisyon Natin 2040, PH dev’t plan 2023–28

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto — File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Executive Secretary Ralph Recto stated that the President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration is committed to two long-term programs: Ambisyon Natin 2040 and the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028.

Recto, in his speech during the 90th Anniversary of Socio-Economic Planning on Wednesday, stressed the importance of having plans that extend beyond administrations.

READ: Half of Filipinos consider themselves poor – SWS September 2025 survey

Ambisyon Natin 2040, initiated by the Department of Economic Planning and Development (then the National Economic and Development Authority), is a national plan to transform the country into a prosperous and predominantly middle-class society by 2040.

The Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028, meanwhile, aims to boost economic growth, create more jobs, and reduce poverty through major economic and social reforms.

“Together, they are our bibles in planning — one tells us where we are going, the other tells us how we get there, regardless of who is in office or what crisis we face,” he said in his speech.

“And crises, as history has shown, are inevitable. And our country’s challenges are complex. They are generational. They cannot be solved by a six-year plan, or a three-year term, or a midnight executive order. That is why long-term, inclusive, and resilient planning is necessary because without it, we would not be sailing the ship of state, we would be simply drifting,” Recto also said.

He also reiterated the government’s goal to reduce the poverty rate to single digits by the end of Marcos’ term.

READ: To attain single-digit poverty rate, PH must grow by 8% yearly ‘til 2028

“A decade ago, poverty incidence stood at 23.5 percent. Today, through inclusive growth strategies — even amid a pandemic and repeated global shocks — we have reduced it to 15.5 percent. By 2028, we are determined to bring poverty down to single-digit levels,” Recto said.

Moreover, he cited the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Gaza war, the Israel-Iran war, and trade wars, in stressing the importance of planning for the future.

“Each crisis was different in form, but identical in consequence. It reminded us of the same truth: countries without plans react. But countries with plans recover, adapt, and emerge stronger,” he said. /das

READ: Recto named new executive secretary; Go new DOF chief

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP