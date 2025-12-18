DepEd promotes 16K teachers nationwide, with 40K queued for promotion

CAREER BOOST. Public school teachers use a laptop in this undated photo. The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, reported the promotion of 16,025 public school teachers in the country. | Photo courtesy of DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) promotes 16,025 public school teachers nationwide, with 41,183 other teachers queued for promotion, with processes and transmittals secured before the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

In a statement on Wednesday, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said many teachers have long been eligible for promotion but have faced delays in career advancement.

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“Teachers should experience career growth while still in service. As the President has emphasized, no teacher should retire as a Teacher I,” Angara said.

Of the 41,183 teachers, 29,017 are expected to move up by one or two salary grades, while 18,007 are set to receive the maximum three-salary-grade leap.

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Among those receiving three-step promotions are 3,171 teachers moving from Teacher I to Teacher IV; 3,374 from Teacher II to Teacher V; and 11,462 from Teacher III to Teacher VI.

In addition, 16,883 Teacher I will be promoted to Teacher III.

DepEd said it will also prioritize to promote and reclassify those who are Teacher I nearing their retirement.

The National Educators Academy of the Philippines, meanwhile, will continue training and leadership preparation programs to sustain career progression among public school teachers. (PNA)

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