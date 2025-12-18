Samgyupsalamat opens 98th branch at SM City Cebu, reinforcing Cebu’s role in its national growth

Cebu’s dining scene continues to expand as Samgyupsalamat, the original unlimited Korean barbecue brand that first launched in 2012, officially opened its newest branch at the second floor of Northwing, SM City Cebu.

Visit Samgyupsalamat at the 2nd floor of North Wing, SM City Cebu today and share a K-Good time with your friends and family this holidays.

Marking its 98th branch nationwide, the opening highlights both the brand’s steady growth and Cebu’s continued importance as a key market for food and lifestyle businesses.

With the holiday season driving higher foot traffic in major malls, the new Samgyupsalamat branch gives Cebuanos another option for casual group dining, a segment that continues to perform well despite rising operational costs in the food and beverage industry.

Samgyupsalamat Chief Growth Officer Dexter Julio acknowledged the city’s role in the brand’s expansion, sharing that Cebu has consistently been a strong supporter of the business. According to Julio, the warm reception from Cebuanos has allowed the brand to establish multiple branches across the province, helping it grow from a single concept into a national name.

A refreshed Samgyupsalamat concept built

Beyond expanding its footprint, the SM City Cebu opening also introduces what franchisees describe as a refreshed Samgyupsalamat experience. Franchisee Erich Lim shared that the brand now offers more than its original Korean barbecue setup, with their Bimbim bowls and take out bowls.

While unlimited Korean barbecue remains at the core of the concept, the updated look and expanded offerings aim to enhance the overall dining experience. Samgyupsalamat continues to focus on good company, shared moments, and what the brand calls a K-Good time.

These values resonate strongly in Cebu, where food is often tied to family gatherings, barkada meetups, and celebrations. From a business standpoint, the new branch also highlights the role of franchise partnerships in sustaining growth.

Franchisees Eric Lim and Evelyn Lim described the Cebu opening as another exciting step in the brand’s journey, underscoring how local partners contribute to scaling national brands while keeping them rooted in community-based experiences.

Visit Samgyupsalamat at the 2nd floor of North Wing, SM City Cebu today and share a K-Good time with your friends and family this holidays.