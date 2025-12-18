DPWH budget cut saves over P20-B

BICAMERAL COMMITTEE. The Senate panel, led by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, poses for a photo with their counterparts from the House of Representatives following the conclusion of the bicameral conference committee discussions on the disagreeing provisions of the proposed PHP6.793-trillion national budget for 2026. The bicameral meeting wrapped up in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, after lawmakers from both chambers reconciled the differing provisions of the Senate and House versions of the General Appropriations Bill. | Photo courtesy of Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — Finance Chairperson Sherwin Gatchalian said on Thursday that the bicam committee generated P20.7 billion in savings from the P529.6-B 2026 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) after applying updated construction cost adjustments and cuts across thousands of infrastructure projects.

He added that most of the savings were ealigned to address a shortfall in the national government’s contributions to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Furthermore, he noted that the required remittance for 2026 amounts to PHP69.7 billion while only PHP53.2 billion was provided, leaving a gap of about PHP16.5 billion.

READ: DPWH asks Senate to restore cuts in proposed 2026 budget

“So ngayon, ‘yung natipid ho nating PHP20.7 billion, PHP16.2 billion doon ay ilalagay po sa PhilHealth (Of the PHP20.7 billion savings, PHP16.2 billion will be allocated to PhilHealth),” Gatchalian said.

The remaining PHP4.2 billion was transferred to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund to support communities affected by typhoons and earthquakes, as the bicam wrapped up deliberations on the proposed PHP6.793-trillion national budget for fiscal year 2026.

Gatchalian said the savings from the budget cut resulted from the DPWH’s revised submission of adjustment factors that already included logistics, hauling, indirect costs, and other expenses, making project estimates more realistic.

READ: DPWH ‘will make do’ with lower budget approved by bicam – Dizon

“Sa DPWH, sa bagong submission nila… pinasok na nila ‘yung logistics, pinasok na nila ‘yung hauling cost at iba pang mga cost… so naging mas near actual na po ‘yung cost nila (In the DPWH’s new submission, they already included logistics, hauling costs, and other expenses, making the it closer to actual cost),” Gatchalian said.

The revised adjustment factors were applied to all covered projects.

“Inapply po namin ‘yan to all 20,000 projects. So ang resulta ng savings na nakuha po natin ay PHP20.7 billion (We applied these to all 20,000 projects, resulting in savings of PHP20.7 billion),” he said.

“So confident po ako sabihin na wala nang overpriced na materyales sa loob po nitong budget na ito (I am confident to say that there are no more overpriced materials in this budget),” Gatchalian added. (PNA)

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