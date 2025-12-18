Dizon says DPWH ‘will make do’ with 40% lower budget for 2026

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon — File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Secretary Vince Dizon said that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) would “make do” with the lower budget approved Congress.

Next year, the agency’s budget would be 40 percent lower than what was proposed in the National Expenditure Program (NEP)

During a press conference on Thursday, Dizon noted that the bicameral conference committee had set the budget of the DPWH at P529 billion, which is more than P300 billion lower compared to the P881 billion originally proposed in the NEP.

“And that’s okay, because I believe, the president believes, and the Congress believes that what’s important in the budget is that it’s clean and it’s implemented correctly,” he said.

Dizon said the DPWH would still need to assess whether there would be projects that cannot be completed, given the lower budget. However, he assured that there would be measures that could be undertaken in case of a shortage of funds when implementing a certain project.

READ: Palace backs DPWH plea to restore P45B in budget

“We can modify it. Or, if we have savings, which I’m quite confident we will have large savings in 2026, we can use that to complete the projects. So, there are rules for that. But the important thing is, we already have a budget. There is clarity. Now, it’s execution time,” he said.

Previously, Dizon called on the Senate to restore around P45 billion that was deducted from his agency’s budget due to reductions in the updated construction materials price data (CMPD), saying that nearly 10,000 projects might be affected.

Under the new CMPD, which began implementation earlier this year, the prices of certain construction materials for government infrastructure projects were lowered to match the market price and prevent overpricing.

READ: DPWH budget cut saves over P20-B

Explaining why the DPWH should be restored, Dizon said the CMPD should not have been applied across all projects per region, but instead computed per project depending on its specific program of works. He later apologized to the Senate for providing “limited and insufficient data” on the application of the updated CMPD.

READ: DPWH apologizes to Senate for deadlock on budget cuts

With the DPWH budget now decided by the bicam, Dizon said: “We will make do with what the Senate and the House have approved… We will properly use the budget that was given to us by our Congress.”

As part of efforts to ensure that funds are used correctly, Dizon reiterated that the DPWH would be applying its updated CMPD to all projects that would be approved by Congress.

All of the agency’s projects alongside related information will also be published in its transparency portal, which was launched earlier in November.

Here’s the link: DPWH Transparency Portal.

The project listing will include “not just the [total cost of the project], but by how much it was reduced,” Dizon said. “Hopefully, they can do that in the next…month and a half to two months.” /atm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP