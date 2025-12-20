Biology senior breaks stereotypes, named UP Cebu Tug-ani editor-in-chief

UP Cebu’s official student publication, Tug-ani, appoints Chrisly Aday, a fourth-year BS biology student, as its 52nd editor-in-chief. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tug-ani, the official student publication of University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, appoints Chrisly Aday, a senior BS Biology student, as its 52nd editor-in-chief, challenging long-held assumptions about who gets to lead campus papers.

Aday proves that campus journalism is not limited to mass communication or journalism majors.

“I originated in Dumaguete City, ni-transfer ko sa Cebu. Nag-gikan ko sa science high school [and] ni consider ko og biology [program] sa UPC. Fourth year na [ko] karon,” she said.

(“I’m originally from Dumaguete City. I transferred to Cebu. I came from a science high school and took up BS Biology at UP Cebu. I’m now in my fourth year.”)

She also said journalism has been part of her life even before college: “I was involved in student journalism back in high school.”

Discovering community journalism

Aday already had journalism in mind before entering UP Cebu and actively looked for organizations aligned with it, like Tug-ani.

“Before ko ni sud og UPC, nag search na ko unsay organizations involved ana,” she said.

(“Before entering UPC, I already searched for organizations involved in journalism.”)

College journalism struck her as different from her high school experience.

Coming from a high school journalism background centered on contest reporting, Aday said coverage of the Carbon Market demolition revealed a broader, more grounded form of journalism rooted in real-world issues.

“Na-amaze ko nga journalism nga pwede sya ingon ana nga dili limited sa contest reporting,” Aday said.

(“I was amazed that journalism could be like that, not just limited to contest reporting.”)

It was only later that she realized the kind of journalism she admired had a name: community journalism.

From contributor to editor-in-chief

Aday joined Tug-ani in her freshman year, but she never planned to become editor-in-chief.

She also admitted doubting her own capability for the role.

“Sa akong background as journalist [nga] more on creative nga side, wa ko nag think nga naa koy capabilities nga ma editor-in-chief,” she said.

(“With my background as a journalist leaning more on the creative side, I didn’t think I had the capability to become the editor-in-chief.”)

However, her perspective shifted after attending a student event in Tacloban.

“Ni change na ang idea sa pag-attend nako sa Tacloban [nga activity],” Aday said, while recalling an incident when authorities dispersed what was supposed to be a peaceful rally.

“Ang nahitabo ato nag-peaceful rally ra man unta sa Tacloban, […] wa man tay gibuhat,” she said.

(“What happened was we were supposed to have a peaceful rally in Tacloban, we didn’t do anything wrong.”)

That experience, she said, made her realize the importance of community journalism.

Biology and journalism intersect

Aday is a fourth-year Bachelor of Science in Biology student at UP Cebu. | Contributed photo

While student publication leadership is often associated with communication-related courses, Aday said Tug-ani in UP Cebu proves otherwise.

“Normally jud journalism student man gyud ang ma-associate. Mao jud na ang positive sa student pub nga anyone with passion maka-write ra jud,” she said.

(“Normally, journalism students are the ones associated with it. But that’s the good thing about student publications, anyone with passion can just write.”)

Though she initially saw no connection between biology and journalism, she said the two fields eventually intersected.

“Mura’g connected ra gyud ang struggles sa scientific community and journalism,” she admitted.

(“I realized the struggles of the scientific community and journalism are connected.”)

She cited how journalism informed her academic work and explained that the issues she encountered while reporting on farmers as a journalist have become directly relevant to her academic work.

The experience allows her to apply insights from community journalism to her ongoing research.

Facing doubt and self-questioning

Aday admitted that leading the publication as a non-MassComm student came with personal challenges, such as having imposter syndrome, which she considers her biggest challenge.

At first, she thought she didn’t fit the role, but then decided to focus on improving her skills.

“Nag-improve ko sa akong self asa ko nag kulang especially sa writing. Nag-try kog [write for] news, opinion, [and] mag-consult ko sa previous nga [mga] EIC,” she said.

(“I worked on improving myself, especially in writing. I tried news and opinion writing and consulted previous EICs.”)

A student-centered publication

Aday said her vision for Tug-ani remains rooted in student representation.

“For me, Tug-ani is first and foremost a student publication, which truly represents the student body of UP Cebu,” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

She emphasized amplifying student struggles beyond surface-level reporting:

“Ganahan ko nga dili lang sya surface level among publications. Kung dili nag-serve sya not only within UP but outside UP pud.”

(“I want the publication to not just stay at surface-level. Rather, I want it to serve not only within UP but also outside the university.”)

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‘Go for it’

Reflecting on her journey, Aday said she hopes her story encourages students who feel intimidated by campus journalism:

“I originally felt the same way. If you truly write for the people and get to know them, passion is what a journalist needs. Technicality can be learned later on.”

She admitted, however, that fully embracing her role took time.

“Maka-feel [ka nga] medyo dili nimo deserve. Lately lang ko naka come into terms sa fact nga EIC na jud ko,” she said

(“You tend to feel that you do not deserve it. Only recently did I come to terms with the fact that I’m really the editor-in-chief.”)

For Aday, not coming from a communication course is not a limitation.

“I don’t think handicap man nga if dili ka aligned sa comm. Maka-find ra kag way nga ma-advantage na sa imoha sa imong pagka-journalist,” she said.

(“I don’t think it’s a handicap if you’re not aligned with a communication program. You can always find a way to turn it into an advantage as a journalist.”)

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