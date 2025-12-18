The Crimson Christmas: A festive dining season at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

At Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan, Christmas is celebrated the way it should be—around the table, with plates being passed, stories being shared, and everyone staying just a little longer than planned.

For reservations, guests may book their table at https://bit.ly/festive-holiday-restaurant or contact +63 998 587 8287.

This season, Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan invites guests to celebrate with a series of thoughtfully curated dining experiences across its signature restaurants, creating moments that feel true to the spirit of the holidays—made even better by the gentle sea breeze.

An Intimate Evening: Cene de Nochebuena at Enye by Chele Gonzalez

On December 24, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM, Enye by Chele Gonzalez presents Cene de Nochebuena, a Christmas Eve dinner inspired by Spanish cuisine, priced at PHP 4,500 net per person.

The evening opens with a selection of tapas and amuse-bouche, including Steak Tartare, Atún Encebollao, and Buñuelo de Sobrasada, setting a relaxed tone for the multi-course dinner ahead.

The courses continue with Mazamorra de Pistachio, featuring pistachio cream paired with cured tanigue and salmon roe, followed by Sopa de Picadillo, a warm soup made with slow-simmered pork bone stock, chickpea hummus, and jamón ibérico. Seafood dishes follow with Vieira al Ajillo, showcasing charcoal-grilled scallops with traditional garlic sauce, and Dorado en Manzanilla, a grilled dorado fillet finished with sherry wine sauce and seaweed gel. The savory courses are anchored by Solomillo de Ternera y Café, a beef tenderloin served with coffee juss and orange chutney.

Dessert concludes the evening with Poleás, a modern interpretation of an Andalusian classic, combining anise foam, lemon curd, and chocolate cremeux. Designed for guests seeking a more intimate way to celebrate, Cene de Nochebuena at Enye by Chele Gonzalez offers a distinctly elegant way to mark Christmas Eve.

A Festive Gathering: Yuletide Flavors at Saffron Café

For guests looking for a more festive, family-friendly celebration, Saffron hosts Yuletide Flavors on December 24, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, priced at PHP 2,800 net per person.

The dinner features a wide selection of international dishes alongside familiar holiday favorites, laid out as a generous buffet that encourages guests to dine at their own pace.

With a variety of options available, families and groups are free to return for seconds and share dishes across the table.

A Beachside Celebration: Bites. Beats. Bliss. at Azure Beach Club

Christmas celebrations continue on December 25, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, as Azure Beach Club hosts Bites. Beats. Bliss., a beachfront dining experience priced at PHP 2,000 net per person.

Set by the sea, the evening features a generous spread built around interactive dining stations, including a Live BBQ and a Live Wok, where dishes are prepared throughout the night.

The menu brings together a mix of international and local flavors, from light starters and fresh salads to grilled seafood, roasted meats, and comforting clay pot dishes, while desserts range from festive holiday sweets to tropical fruit selections.

Set to live music and entertainment, Bites. Beats. Bliss. offers a laid-back, open-air take on Christmas Day.

Christmas at Crimson: A table for every celebration

With multiple dining options, carefully curated menus, and a picturesque coastal setting, Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan offers a festive season that feels truly celebratory.

Whether gathered over a tasting menu, a generous buffet, or a lively dinner by the beach, Christmas at Crimson is marked by good food shared in good company.

For reservations, guests may book their table at https://bit.ly/festive-holiday-restaurant or contact +63 998 587 8287.