All-Cebuana Sibol women’s MLBB team captures SEA Games silver

Sibol women’s MLBB team at SEA Games | Sibol photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The all-Cebuana Sibol women’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) squad clinched a hard-earned silver medal in the esports competition of the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand on Wednesday, December 17.

The team of Rica Fatima “Amoree” Amores, Gwyneth “Ayanami” Berdin Diagon, Mery Christine “Meraaay” Vivero, Sheen “Shinoa” Perez, Clarisse “CLA” Cordova, and Kaye “Keishi” Alpuerto bowed to Malaysia in a fiercely contested best-of-seven gold medal series.

Malaysia drew first blood in the opener before Sibol answered back with back-to-back wins to seize a 2–1 lead. The Malaysians regrouped to level the match at 2–2, but Sibol struck again in the fifth game. That proved to be their last breakthrough, as Malaysia closed the series strong by taking the final two games to secure the gold.

Indonesia completed the podium after sweeping Myanmar, 3–0, in the bronze medal match.

Despite falling short of the title, Sibol had standout performances throughout the tournament, with Amores and Diagon each earning Most Valuable Player honors in separate matches.

Outstanding international performances

The Cebu-based squad is no stranger to international success. Earlier this year, the same lineup made history by becoming the inaugural world champions of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational (MWI) 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

READ: All-Cebuana Esports team reaping success on MLBB world stage

All hailing from Cebu, the team credited the strong backing of the local community and continued government support for fueling their rise, even before donning the national colors in the SEA Games. They are coached by Salman Macarambon.

They won all their matches against Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam to cruise into the gold medal round.

Meanwhile, the Sibol men’s MLBB team delivered their fourth straight gold for the Philippines in the SEA Games Esports after a dominant 4–0 sweep of Malaysia.

READ: SEA Games 2025: Sibol retains esports MLBB gold

The squad was composed of Jaypee Dela Cruz, John Carlo Roma, Alston Pabico, Sanford Vinuya, Kiel Soriano, and Karl Nepomuceno.