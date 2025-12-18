A hopeful 2026: NUSTAR set to welcome the new year with”Carnaval de Luz”

Cebu City, Philippines – NUSTAR Resort Cebu invites guests to welcome a hopeful new year as it lights up the Boardwalk with “Carnaval de Luz” on December 31, 2025.

Celebrating light, hope, and the joy of togetherness, the event promises a warm and inspiring start to 2026.

This year’s celebration brings together vibrant live entertainment, Instagram-worthy setups, and themed zones, creating a coastal destination where families and friends can welcome 2026 in a bright and uplifting atmosphere.

A night of light and hope

The celebration will begin at 9:30 PM, with guests enjoying an energetic evening led by Elmer Dado & Gruppo Tribale, joined by samba dancers, poi and hoop performers, and roving entertainers. Raffle draws will take place throughout the evening.

At midnight, guests can look forward to a spectacular pyro-musical show featuring a pyrobird that will light up the sky. This year’s theme puts forward a message of light and renewed hope, acknowledging the challenges of the past year while guiding us into 2026 with a renewed sense of optimism.

Carnaval de Luz embodies this spirit by transforming the NUSTAR Boardwalk into a vibrant, welcoming space where families and friends can gather, reconnect, and celebrate new beginnings. Following the fireworks display, DJ Kit will keep the celebration alive with a high-energy after-midnight set.

Admission and ticket purchase

Admission is priced at PHP 988 per person and includes two drinks, entertainment, and entry to the raffle draws. Hotel and dining guests may join the celebration for PHP 600 per person, subject to a minimum spend of PHP 1,500 for dining guests at select NUSTAR restaurants. Children aged 11 and below may enter free of charge.

Tickets can be purchased starting December 6 via nstr.ph/NYE2025 or visit us at the Fili Lobby and Casino Entrance. You may also contact events@nustar.com.ph, 0999 995 7512, or (032) 888 8282. Guests with hotel or restaurant reservations may arrange passes through their booking channels, while NUSTAR Rewards Members can redeem passes using points.

Convenient access and free shuttle services

Enjoy a comfortable and convenient ride to the New Year’s Eve celebration at NUSTAR Resort Cebu with our expanded complimentary shuttle services. Guests can get to NUSTAR from these key locations: Paseo Arcenas, Banawa; Vibo Place, Escario; Gaisano Country Mall, Banilad; Oakridge, Mandaue; South Town Centre, Tabunok; Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and more.

Countdown to 2026 at NUSTAR

With coastal views, immersive themed zones, and performances for all ages, NUSTAR’s Carnaval de Luz is the premier destination for families and friends celebrating New Year’s Eve in Cebu. Celebrating light, hope, and the joy of togetherness, the event promises a warm and inspiring start to 2026.

For more information, visit www.nustar.ph or call (032) 888 8282.