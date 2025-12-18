Franklin Ferdie Yee earns duathlon silver in first SEA Games

Franklin Ferdie Yee (rightmost) joins teammates (L-R) Maynard Pecson, Merry Joy Trupa, and Erika Burgos at the finish line. | Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano duathlete Franklin Ferdie Yee has come a long way from his days as a runner for the University of San Carlos to standing on the podium of the Southeast Asian Games.

Yee made an impressive debut on Thursday after helping the Philippines secure the silver medal in the duathlon mixed relay at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand.

Teaming up with Merry Joy Trupa, Erika Nicole Burgos, and John Patrick Ciron, Yee and the Philippine quartet clocked one hour, 35 minutes, and 35 seconds to finish second behind Indonesia, which topped the event in 1:33:58. The Indonesian team was composed of Martina Ayu Pratiwi, Azizah Khusnul Qotimah, Ronald Setiawan, and Alias Praji.

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Singapore settled for the bronze medal with a time of 1:38:07, courtesy of Rachel Hew, Arif Ahmad, Louise Middleditch, and Jun Da Khoo.

What made it more special was the team reportedly suffered from food poisoning prior to the race.

Franklin Ferdie Yee, who previously trained alongside SEA Games women’s marathon silver medalist Artjoy Torregosa under veteran coach Arvin Loberanis, also competed in the men’s relay event.

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However, Frankling Ferdie Yee, Ciron, and Maynard Pecson narrowly missed the bronze medal after placing fourth with a time of 1:07:54. Vietnam clinched the gold medal, Indonesia took silver, and Malaysia secured the bronze.

The Philippines likewise finished fourth in the women’s relay, with Indonesia winning gold, Singapore claiming silver, and Vietnam rounding out the podium.

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