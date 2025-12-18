28-year-old man shot dead along V. Rama Avenue; 2 suspects identified

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 28-year-old man was shot dead along V. Rama Avenue in Sitio Melonida, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, on Wednesday afternoon, December 17, prompting police to launch a manhunt for at least two suspects.

Police said the victim was walking along the road at around 1:50 p.m. when he was suddenly shot.

Responding rescuers rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

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Witnesses saw man shot dead in broad daylight

According to initial police findings, one of the suspects was already hiding behind a concrete post along V. Rama Avenue.

When the victim passed by, the gunman allegedly pulled a firearm from his waist and shot the victim several times from behind.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was wearing a red T-shirt at the time of the attack.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained from the area during follow-up operations showed only one gunman, but witnesses said another individual was also involved.

In an interview on Thursday, December 18, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Information Officer, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, said investigators are looking into reports that the victim had been invited to meet someone at the exact location where the shooting occurred.

“Allegedly, naa’y somebody nga nitawag aning biktima nga mag-meet sila ana nga lugar. While naglakaw ang kaning biktima, giatangan na ni siya dayon gipusil,” he said.

Police are still determining whether the person who contacted the victim and the gunman are the same individual or if they were acting separately as part of a coordinated attack.

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Suspects identified

Los Baños confirmed that police have already identified the alleged suspects based on witness accounts and CCTV footage.

Personnel from Sawang Calero Police Station have since launched a manhunt operation to locate and arrest them.

Authorities are also examining the victim’s background, possible motive, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting, including the purpose of the alleged meeting.

Concerned citizens were the ones who alerted police shortly after the shooting, with the incident reported past 2:20 p.m., according to Los Baños.

Autopsy results awaited

Police said they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact number of gunshot wounds and the specific parts of the victim’s body that were hit.

As of Thursday, authorities have yet to disclose whether the victim’s remains have been claimed by his family.

Investigators said the case remains under active investigation as they work to establish the full sequence of events and the roles of each suspect in the killing.

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