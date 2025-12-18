Sing your way to PHP 15,000! Join the “Kahapon” song cover contest by Virginia Food, Inc.

Do you have a voice that deserves the spotlight? Virginia Food, Inc. (VFI) is calling on all aspiring singers, content creators, and music lovers to showcase their talent in the newly launched “Kahapon” Song Cover Contest.

Join the song cover contest now, send your entry to the link below, and let your angelic voice be heard! Submit Your Entry Here: https://form.jotform.com/251392099045460

Featuring the nostalgic hit by rising star and TikTok sensation Jethro Alaban, this competition offers a massive platform and exciting cash prizes for both the general public and VFI employees.

Whether you are a solo performer, part of a duo, or in a group, this is your chance to turn your passion for music into a winning performance.

A song that connects generations

The contest centers around Jethro Alaban’s latest single, “Kahapon.” Known for its emotional depth and heartfelt lyrics, the song explores the beauty of looking back at good memories. Since its official release on November 15, the track has captivated audiences with its catchy melody and Alaban’s unique artistry.

By launching this contest, Virginia Food, Inc. aims to highlight local talent and bring people together through the power of music, proving that VFI is not just about quality food, but also about supporting the creative dreams of the community.

Exciting prizes await

Virginia Food, Inc. has prepared a substantial prize pool to reward the best renditions of “Kahapon.” Two separate categories (Employee and General Public) will each have the chance to win:

1st Place: PHP 15,000.00 Cash

2nd Place: PHP 10,000.00 Cash

3rd Place: PHP 5,000.00 Cash

Consolation (10 Winners): PHP 1,500 worth of Virginia Products

Simple Mechanics: How to Enter

Joining is easy and open to everyone! Just follow these steps:

Record Your Cover: Record yourself singing the Bridge and Chorus sections of “Kahapon.” You can perform a cappella, use instruments, or sing along to the official minus-one. Post Socially: Upload your video to your personal Facebook or TikTok account. Submit Your Entry: To make it official, you must submit your entry via the Official JotForm Link.

Judging Criteria: Winners will be selected based on a 50/50 split between social media view counts and professional judging by Jethro Alaban and producer Jan Eric Casas.

Important dates

Mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on the chance to win:

Acceptance of Entries: November 29 – December 31, 2025

Judging Period: January 1 – 8, 2026

Grand Announcement of Winners: January 9, 2026

Through this contest, Virginia Food, Inc. continues to bridge the gap between corporate culture and creative expression, ensuring that the spirit of “Kahapon” inspires a new generation of voices.

Ready to be heard?

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by. Join the song cover contest now, send your entry to the link below, and let your angelic voice be heard! Submit Your Entry Here: https://form.jotform.com/251392099045460