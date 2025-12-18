Alex Eala ends PH 26-year wait for women’s singles gold at SEAG

Alex Eala celebrates after winning the gold medal in the SEA Games 2025 women’s tennis singles. –POC MEDIA POOL

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala ended the country’s agonizing 26-year wait for a women’s singles gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games on Thursday, blasting home bet Mananchaya Sawangkaew, 6-1, 6-2, at the sun-baked National Tennis Development Center in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

After dominating the opening set, Eala’s Thai rival was able to mount a short-lived challenge when Sawangkaew tied the Filipina ace at 2-all as Eala got distracted by line calls she thought were inaccurate.

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But the world no. 50 ranked player won four straight games to wrap up the match amid wild cheers from her Filipino fans.

Tied at 30 in the eighth game, Eala scored off a strong backhand to take the lead, followed by a fault from Sawangkaew to complete her historic campaign.

After clinching the win, Eala hugged her parents, ran around the court draped with the Philippine flag, and celebrated with the Philippine national tennis team.

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The 20-year-old player dominated right from the get-go with a 3-0 start before Sawangkaew stopped the bleeding. Eala then got the better of the Thai in the last three games to draw the first blood, 6-1.

Third singles gold for PH in SEAG

Eala became the third Filipino to win a gold medal in women’s tennis singles, joining an elite group of Pia Tamayo, who won in 1981 Manila games, and Maricris Fernandez in the 1999 Brunei edition.

Before Eala, the last tennis singles gold for Team Philippines was delivered by Cecil Mamiit in the men’s division when he won the last of his ‘three-peat’ in 2009.

It was a great end to the year for the Filipino tennis ace, start with her dream semifinal run in the Miami Open, where she took down three Grand Slam champions to earn main draw berths in the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, where she earned her first win.

The Rafa Nadal Academy graduate also won her first Women’s Tennis Association crown in the Guadalajara 125 Open in September and made a new career-high world ranking of No.50 last month.

Alex Eala finished with a gold and a pair of bronze from the mixed doubles and team event in this year’s SEA Games

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She and Niño Alcantara fell to home bets Patcharin Cheapchandej and Pawit Sornlaksup in the mixed doubles semifinal, 7-5, 5-7, 7-10.

She also received a medal from the team event, where she was listed but did not see action, with Shaira Rivera, Alexa Milliam, Tennielle Madis, and Stefi Aludo.

It was Eala’s second SEA Games stint. She won three bronze medals in her debut at the 2021 Vietnam SEA Games.

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