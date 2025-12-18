Donaire, wife question judge’s scorecard in WBA title loss

Nonito Donaire Jr. and his wife Rachel | Screen grab from the Oricon, Japanese entertainment news

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino boxing legend Nonito Donaire Jr. and his wife, Rachel, had expressed disagreement with one of the judges’ scorecards, following his split-decision loss to Japan’s Seiya Tsutsumi in their World Boxing Association (WBA) world bantamweight title bout on Wednesday, December 17, in Tokyo.

In his Instagram post featuring a clip of him landing counterpunches in the fourth round and on his post-fight presser, Donaire said he gave everything inside the ring and remained proud of his performance, even if the official tally told a different story.

READ: Nonito Donaire returns, wins WBA interim title

“I gave everything I had in that ring and I leave with my head held high,” Donaire wrote. “While the scorecards don’t reflect how I felt the fight unfolded, I’m grateful for the opportunity and proud of the work.”

Despite the setback, the 43-year-old veteran thanked those who made another world title shot possible at this stage of his career, including his training team. He gave special mention to the Cebu-based Omega Boxing Gym, where he held his training camp for the bout.

READ: Donaire in Cebu to train anew for world title

During the post-fight press conference, Donaire maintained that he believed he did enough to win.

“We gave it all we got in this fight, and we thought we won the fight. It was a tough fight. I congratulate Tsutsumi for this victory,” said Donaire Jr.

“I did believe that our strategy was better,” added Donaire Jr.

The scorecard in question

Rachel later questioned one of the judges’ wide scorecards, pointing to the 117–111 tally from Leszek Jankowiak in favor of Tsutsumi. The other cards were closer, with Pinit Prayadsab scoring it 115–113 for Tsutsumi, while Robert Hoyle had Donaire winning 116–112.

“That 117–111, I heard about it on the other card, I think that with the work rate that he had with his jabs, that should’ve set him apart. Tsutsumi did amazing in some spots. I gave him a couple of rounds, but 117–111 was highly disrespectful for boxing,” said Rachel.

With this WBA title fight loss, Donaire slipped to a 43–9 record with 28 knockouts in 52 professional fights. Tsutsumi remained unbeaten at 13–0–3 with eight knockouts.

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