SRP lights up for the Holidays at CDM

Christmas in Cebu is always memorable, but this year, CDM (City di Mare) is bringing the holiday experience to a whole new level.

CDM aims to give families and friends memorable experiences that bring joy, connection, and a sense of togetherness.

As the holiday season approaches, CDM transforms into a festive space designed to draw families and visitors who are looking for new places to celebrate, unwind, and feel the spirit of togetherness.

CDM Entryway

With its new campaign Celebrate Magical Christmas Moments, CDM is set to become Cebu’s must-visit destination this December.

A Holiday Wonderland at The City For You

CDM has always positioned itself as The City For You, a master-planned and future-ready development that continues to elevate the Cebuano lifestyle.

CDM Christmas Decorations 2025

This Christmas, it carries that vision forward by turning its open spaces into a festive wonderland filled with color, lights, music, and nostalgic carnival elements that bring out the playful side of both kids and adults.

Filinvest has long been known for building townships that create meaningful community experiences. Their Christmas tradition continues this year as CDM becomes a cheerful gathering space for loved ones who want to reconnect, celebrate, and enjoy the warmth of the season.

Designed to spark joy and curiosity for all ages, this year’s theme combines circus elements with classic holiday charm. Playful installations and festive surprises fill the open spaces, creating a perfect backdrop for holiday photos, strolls, and weekend bonding.

One of the highlights is Cebu’s first outdoor interactive light projector. This attraction allows visitors to play, move, and engage with projected lights on the ground. The experience stands out, especially for families with children looking for something more engaging than the usual photo spot.It adds an element of discovery to each visit, making CDM a destination people would want to return to throughout the season.

For many of us, Christmas is also a time for spiritual reflection. CDM supports this tradition by holding Simbang Gabi at IL Corso Filinvest Malls beginning December 15 to December 23 at 6 PM to 7PM. Families and groups of friends can join the evening mass then enjoy the festive surroundings after.

CDM becomes a go-to spot for bonding this season of togetherness. The township’s wide spaces, accessible location, and festive ambiance create a space where people can feel the warmth of the season despite the challenges that Cebuanos encountered recently.

Bringing the Cebuano community together

aption: CDM Interactive Lights Display

At the heart of this year’s Christmas celebration is a simple message: moments matter.

CDM Interactive Lights Display

CDM aims to give families and friends memorable experiences that bring joy, connection, and a sense of togetherness. The community wants every interaction to become cherished holiday stories.

This vision reflects Filinvest’s longstanding tradition of creating spaces that bring people together, especially during moments when communities need it most. Over the years, its townships have become places where families can pause, reconnect, and find joy, even after facing challenges that have tested the resilience of Cebuanos.

Gwen Sala, Deputy General Manager of CDM, shares the heart behind this year’s celebration. “Our Christmas installations at CDM are more than festive décor. They represent the light, hope, and sense of togetherness that the season brings. Each attraction was thoughtfully created to uplift the community and help families create meaningful memories. We are grateful to celebrate Christmas once again with the Cebuano community and to share this moment of joy with everyone.”

At its core, this is what CDM hopes to offer this Christmas. A place where, after a year filled with uncertainties and challenges, people can once again feel the warmth of the season. By focusing on community, shared moments, and simple joys, CDM aims to be a space where families can slow down, reconnect, and rediscover the Cebuano holiday spirit in its most sincere and hopeful form.

This year, CDM invites everyone to rediscover wonder, reconnect with loved ones, and celebrate Christmas as a reminder of light, joy, and togetherness. It is a season to gather, to reflect, and to create moments that carry meaning well beyond the holidays.

Christmas is always special in Cebu, and at CDM, it becomes even more meaningful.