SEA Games boxing: 4 Pinoy boxers fight for precious gold

FINALS-BOUND. Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial knocks out Vietnamese Manh Cuing Nguyen on Wednesday (Dec. 17) to advance in the gold medal match of the men’s 80-kilogram in the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand. Aside from Marcial, Flint Jara, Jay Brian Baricuatro and Aira Villegas also advanced to the finals. (POC Media Pool)

BANGKOK – Four Filipino boxers are not only carrying the flag on top of the ring when they fight for their respective gold medal matches in SEA Games boxing, but also the hopes of their fallen comrades.

Eumir Marcial, Flint Jara, Jay Brian Baricuatro and Aira Villegas battle for the precious mints on Friday, Dec. 19 at the Chulalongkorn University Sports Center here.

Jara, Baricuatro and Villegas are fighting against Thai bets in the final – a huge hurdle that the boxers need to overcome, especially since the results have seemingly favored the host team based on the outcome of the previous bouts.

READ: Eumir Marcial fights for SEA Games gold after KO win

READ: Donaire falls short against Tsutsumi in WBA title clash in Japan

“Talagang paghahandaan namin kasi alam naman natin bukod sa magaling sila, talagang malalakas din ang mga judges nila (We’re really preparing for them because we know that besides being good, their judges are also really powerful),” said Jara, who will be facing up against Thanarat Saengpet, a gold medalist in the 2023 SEA Games, albeit at a lower division.

Villegas is facing tough opponent in Chutamat Raksat, who bagged a silver in the 2022 Asian Games and a gold in the 2024 Asian Championships, while Baricuatro is locking horns with Phlongaurai Thitiwat, who stopped Khamsathone Khamphouvanh of Laos in the previous bout.

Marcial, on the other hand, will be gunning for gold against Indonesian Maikhel Muskita, who won the gold and the silver in the 2021 and 2023 editions of the SEA games boxing, respectively.

“He’s a tough opponent, talagang kailangan natin pag-aralan ng husto, kailangan kundisyon ‘yung katawan ko kasi malaki, matangkad at magaling din so ‘di tayo puwede mag-kumpyansa (We really need to study well his style, my body needs conditioning because he’s big, tall and good, so we can’t be too complacent),” Marcial said. (PR)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP