Hon. Beverly M. Dayanan receives Philippine Choice Outstanding Humanitarian and Community Service Award

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines — Hon. Beverly M. Dayanan, Board Member of Davao Oriental’s 1st District and founder of the Beverly Morales Dayanan (BMD) Foundation, has been honored with the Outstanding Humanitarian and Community Service Award at the Philippine Choice Awards 2025.

As CEO of Contempo Property Holdings, Inc., Hon. Dayanan ensures the company’s growth remains people-centric by supporting livelihood, tourism, and housing initiatives that uplift communities.

The recognition comes as Hon. Dayanan and the BMD Foundation continue to lead extensive relief operations in northern Cebu and Davao Oriental, following recent natural disasters. She dedicated the award to the people of Davao Oriental, who are still recovering from the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the province.

“The devastation is really huge… but your recognition has strengthened our commitment to continue to serve and uplift our communities,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Thank you for affirming our efforts and inspiring us to continue our mission with compassion and dedication. To God be the glory.”

Hon. Beverly M. Dayanan

Hon. Dayanan has long championed healthcare, education, and child welfare through the BMD Foundation, partnering with organizations such as the Department of Health, Rotary Club of Cebu Gloria Maris, Operation Smile, and Tebow Cure to bring medical missions and life-changing surgeries to underserved areas. She has also supported scholarships, school supply drives, and feeding programs that address malnutrition in public schools.

Her work extends to women’s empowerment, indigenous culture preservation, and faith-driven community building. She has funded chapel construction projects and continues to promote peace and unity through collaborative local governance.

L-R: Philippines Choice Awards Board of Directors Mr. Onin Estralla, Ms. Jem Ricafrente, and Mr. Allain Moronia

As CEO of Contempo Property Holdings, Inc., she ensures the company’s growth remains people-centric by supporting livelihood, tourism, and housing initiatives that uplift communities.

Her recent relief efforts in Davao Oriental highlight her unwavering readiness to serve. Such a commitment is further affirmed by her latest humanitarian award.

For Hon. Beverly M. Dayanan, service remains at the heart of her leadership — to serve God by serving others.