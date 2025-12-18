Mandaue City’s Bayanihan Village ‘model for modular housing’

DHSUD turns over modular homes at Bayanihan Village to the Mandaue City government for Typhoon Tino victims. | Photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY — The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has identified Mandaue City as the model for modular housing as it turned over initial housing units at Bayanihan Village in Barangay Guizo to families displaced by Typhoon Tino.

DHSUD Assistant Secretary Johnson Domingo said the Mandaue City project, which will have a total of 200 modular housing units, is the largest of its kind in Cebu.

The project is envisioned to serve as a template for future developments in other parts of the country, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

At Bayanihan Village, 50 modular housing units have already been erected, while the remaining 150 units will be erected after the holiday break.

The city government has provided portalets, a shower area, and a ready supply of water and electricity.

Domingo added that the community will also include sports and communal facilities, with support from partner agencies such as the Department of Health (DOH) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

“Utos ng presidente na pagandahin, bigyan ng maayos na facility at may dignidad […] Gagawin itong Modular City,” said Domingo

(“It is under the President’s directives to make the facility look good and dignified. We’ll make it the Modular City.”)

READ: Cebu City to build ‘Tent City’ for Tino evacuees

Inside the Bayanihan Village in Mandaue City | Photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

Mandaue as a model modular city

Domingo said Mandaue was chosen as the model city because the city government had already identified a large, ready, and available site, allowing DHSUD to fast-track construction.

He said that DHSUD has previous modular housing projects in Northern Cebu, in the towns of San Remegio and Daanbantayan, for victims of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake last September, which had only 50 to 60 units each.

READ: ‘Bayanihan Village’ in Daanbantayan, Cebu fast-tracked by DHSUD

He added that DHSUD is also planning to establish similar modular housing projects in Talisay City as well as in the municipalities of Liloan and Compostela once the LGUs identify suitable land.

Bayanihan Village now ready to receive families

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said the city ensured that the site was fully prepared before relocating beneficiaries.

“Mangayo lang mi og dispensa gamay [to the typhoon victims] kung medyo nadugay ang modular homes kay dili man dali ang proseso […] Dili sad mi mosugot ang inyong mga opisyal nga pabalhinon mo nga dili pa andam ang lugar. Ganahan mi ig balhin naa nay tubig, kuryente, drainage, ipahimutang gyud mo,” said Ouano expressing his thanks to DHSUD, other national agencies, and the city’s concerned offices for making the project possible.

READ: Quake-hit northern Cebu begins rehabilitation phase

(“We would just like to apologize [to the typhoon victims] if the modular homes took a little longer to build, because the process is not easy […] As officials, we would not just let you move in if the place is not ready. We’d want you to move in once there is water, electricity, and drainage so that you’d feel comfortable.”)

Fourteen families from Barangays Alang-Alang and Umapad, whose homes were totally washed out by Typhoon Tino, are scheduled to move into the units starting Monday.

One of the beneficiaries, Guerlie Coyoca of Barangay Umapad, expressed gratitude for the new housing. She said her family lost their home entirely.

“Dako kaayo nakong pasalamat nga usa ko sa maka-avail, mas pahiluna ni,” said Ouano.

She described the difficult conditions at the evacuation center in Umapad Elementary School, where the ground floor was flooded, and hoped the new homes would provide a safe and permanent place for her family.///

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