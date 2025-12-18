Mandaue to wrap up 1st Noche Buena food pack rollout

Residents receive Noche Buena Gift Packs during the fourth day of distribution at Tipolo Elementary School on December 17. | Mandaue PIO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government is set to complete the first batch of its Noche Buena Gift Pack distribution on December 19, even as preparations are underway for a second round to cover additional households ahead of the New Year.

The distribution, which began on Saturday, December 14, covers households listed under the 2023 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS). Based on the latest CBMS data, around 86,000 households were recorded in the city.

Each Noche Buena Gift Pack contains 10 items, including spaghetti and salad ingredients, canned goods, and cheese.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said on Thursday, December 18, that the second batch will accommodate households not included in the CBMS. These households will undergo validation by barangay and city personnel.

READ: Noche Buena gift packs ready for 86K Mandaue households, City Hall says

Ouano said more than 90 percent of eligible households were able to receive their food packs during the first batch, while some remained unclaimed, possibly because the listed beneficiaries are no longer residing in the city.

He added that the city prepared over 14,000 buffer stocks intended for households not covered by the CBMS, with unclaimed packs from the initial distribution to be added to the buffer supply.

“This is the first time in the city, especially after the disasters we experienced—the earthquake and three typhoons—that there is something to look forward to. As I always say, even during our darkest moments, hope finds its way to shine,” Ouano said.

The mayor assured residents that while validation may cause slight delays, all qualified households are expected to receive their Noche Buena Gift Packs before the New Year.

Ouano also thanked Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede and the City Council for their support of the Pasko sa Mandaue program, particularly for approving the budget that made the distribution possible.

He reiterated his call to institutionalize the Gugma sa Pasko Program through an ordinance to ensure its continuity regardless of future leadership.

Looking ahead, Ouano said the city’s planned digital ID system is expected to improve future distributions by streamlining household monitoring and making it easier to deliver programs and services at the barangay level.

ALSO READ: Noche Buena gift packs ready for 86K Mandaue households, City Hall says

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