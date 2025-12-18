Pores falls short in Japan anew, Nakazato wins in pro debut

Sugarey Leonard Pores (left) and Hinata Nakazato (right). | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Sugarey Leonard Pores suffered his second defeat in Japan after losing to pro debutant Hinata Nakazato by unanimous decision on Tuesday night, December 16, at the Sumiyoshi Ward Center in Osaka.

The six-round bout saw all three Japanese judges score in favor of Nakazato, 58–55, 59–54, and 58–55, though the fight was closer than the scorecards suggested.

This marked Pores’ second straight loss in Japan this year, following a second-round technical knockout defeat to Kaito Yamasaki at the same venue last August. With the setback, Pores’ professional record now stands at eight wins, six by knockout, and two losses.

READ: Sugarey Pores flies to Japan for Dec. 14 Fight

For Nakazato, the win was a strong debut, as he showed composure and timing against an aggressive and more seasoned opponent.

The fight opened with Pores asserting himself, connecting jabs and straights and forcing Nakazato into early exchanges. Nakazato quickly adapted, becoming more cautious and countering Pores’ attacks with well-timed punches. Despite Nakazato’s counters, Pores edged the opening round with his aggression.

Pores maintained his offense in the second round, landing solid straights, while Nakazato used his speed to respond with quick, accurate punches. By the third round, Nakazato’s straights began to take their toll, effectively tagging Pores and establishing control of the distance. Still, Pores pressed forward, continuing to exchange power shots.

The fifth round saw Pores ramp up his attack, landing heavy punches that visibly hurt Nakazato. In the final round, both fighters unleashed everything in their arsenal, trading blows until the final bell in what many believed was a closely contested fight on the judges’ scorecards.

ALSO READ: PMI’s Sugarey Leonard Pores to fight in Japan anew

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