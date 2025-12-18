Cebu City Christmas Basketball: Sordilla dazzles with 30 pts

Richie Boy Ballers players, coaching staff, and team owners pose for a group photo. | CDN Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Richie Boy Ballers finally got into the win column in the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League after dismantling the Mighty Warriors of God, 95-75, Thursday, December 18, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Ricofer Sordilla delivered a dominant performance, pouring in a game-high 30 points to snap the Ballers’ two-game skid and secure their first victory of the tournament.

The University of Cebu Webmasters gunner was on target from deep, drilling eight of his 15 attempts from three-point range. Sordilla filled the stat sheet with five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in just 23 minutes of action, leading a lineup composed of former UC teammates and players from their longtime rivals, the University of the Visayas Green Lancers.

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Reigning CESAFI Season 25 Most Valuable Player Kent Ivo Salarda chipped in 15 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal for the Ballers. Neon Chavez added 12 points, while AJ Sacayan finished with 11 as Richie Boy Ballers dictated the tempo against the veteran-laden Mighty Warriors.

Former CESAFI MVP Jaybie Mantilla led the Mighty Warriors with 21 points, two rebounds, and two steals. Jonel Bonganciso posted a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Steven Ursal narrowly missed one of his own with 12 points and nine boards. Joshua Dela Cerna also scored 12 points in a losing effort.

The younger roster of the Richie Boy Ballers, coached by Gary Cortes, proved too quick and too deep for their veteran counterparts, outplaying the Mighty Warriors in nearly every key category.

They capitalized on turnovers, 21-11, dominated in transition with a 29-17 edge in fast-break points, and outscored the Warriors’ bench, 45-40.

The Cebu City Basketball League will run until December 21, 2025.

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