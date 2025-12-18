PBBM: Arrest warrant vs Sarah Discaya, several others out

ARREST WARRANT. Contractor Cezara Rowena “Sarah” Discaya attends a Senate inquiry into anomalous flood control projects in this undated photo. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced Thursday (Dec. 18, 2025) the court’s issuance of arrest warrants against Discaya and nine other individuals linked to the PHP96.5-million ghost flood control project in Davao Occidental. (File photo)

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced Thursday the court’s issuance of arrest warrants against contractor Cezara Rowena “Sarah” Discaya and nine other individuals linked to the PHP96.5-million ghost flood control project in Davao Occidental.

Marcos said the accused, including several officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), are facing graft and malversation charges, which are non-bailable.

“Ito pong mga kasong ito hindi po bailable ito, hindi pwedeng bayaran ang kanyang…para sila’y malalabas sa kulungan. Kabilang na po rito si Sarah Discaya ,” he said in a video message.(These cases are not bailable, and it is not possible to pay to secure their release from jail. This includes Sarah Discaya.)

“Titiyakin po natin na hindi lamang sila ay makakasuhan, kundi maibalik ang pera, na ang binayad ng ating kababayan ay ibalik sa kaban ng ating bansa,” Marcos added.

(We will ensure that not only will they be prosecuted, but the money will also be recovered, so that the taxes paid by our fellow countrymen will be returned to the nation’s coffers.)

READ: DPWH, ICI push plunder raps vs Romualdez, Co

The Office of the Ombudsman has recommended the filing of malversation through falsification and violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for their involvement in a PHP96.5-million ghost project in Davao Occidental.

Other respondents were Ma. Roma Angeline Rimando, representatives of St. Timothy Construction Corp., as well as several DPWH personnel.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court (SC) said the two cases filed against Discaya and engineers from the Department of Public Works and Highways in Davao Occidental were transferred to the regional trial court (RTC) in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Discaya is under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation pending the issuance of an arrest warrant by courts where cases are filed against her.

Marcos said eight DPWH officials linked to the anomalous flood control project have also expressed their willingness to surrender.

“Ito po ay patuloy naming gagawin at simula lang po ito at patuloy naming iimbestigahan at kakasuhan lahat po ng may kinalaman sa mga iskandalo na nakikita natin sa mga flood control project (We will continue to do this, and this is just the beginning. We will keep investigating and filing charges against everyone involved in the scandals we have seen in the flood control projects),” he said.

The alleged ghost flood control project in Culaman, Jose Abad Santos was awarded to Discaya-owned St. Timothy Construction Corporation on Jan. 13, 2022 and was declared “completed” in the same year but was never started. (PNA)

ALSO READ: Flood control mess: Cebu’s QM Builders a priority in ICI probes

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