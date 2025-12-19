Cebu City Christmas League: CTR rolls past Blancas for 2nd straight win

Chase Tower Runs players and coaching staff huddle up after winning their Cebu City Christmas Basketball League game. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The star-studded Chase Tower Runs (CTR) breezed through their second straight win in the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League after overpowering the Blancas Golden Knights, 87-76, on Thursday night, December 18, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

CTR, which paraded a solid mix of homegrown professionals and UAAP standouts, seized control early and built a lead that ballooned to as many as 17 points, 66-49, against the visiting Golden Knights, a Davao City–based commercial squad.

READ: CTR escapes Richie Boy Ballers in Cebu City Christmas cage wars

Emman Calo

Basilan Starhorse veteran Emman Calo paced CTR with an efficient 20-point outing, converting 8 of his 14 field-goal attempts in just 21 minutes of action. He also chipped in two rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Kenny Rocacurva added 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Adding a sentimental touch to the night was the reunion of former childhood teammates’ Jared Bahay of the Ateneo Blue Eagles and University of Santo Tomas top scorer Nic Cabañero. The duo last suited up together in Cebu in 2015 under coach Galimar Largo with the University of San Carlos Baby Warriors.

READ: Cebu City Christmas League: Welec, Blancas start tourney with close wins

Bahay finished with five points, four rebounds, and three assists, while Cabañero tallied eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Steve Nash Enriquez

For Blancas, Cebuano guard Steve Nash Enriquez of National University led the way with a game-high 24 points. Chris Catarong chipped in 11 markers as the Golden Knights absorbed their first loss in three outings.

From the opening tip, CTR, backed by businessman and sports patron Chase Cokaliong, showcased its depth and firepower against a Blancas side anchored by Mindanao-based players and reinforced by MPBL standouts Darrell Manliguez and Limuel Tampus.

READ: UAAP Finals: Title defeat sees end to UP’s ‘Maroon 5’ era

CTR dominated inside, outscoring Blancas 40-26 in the paint, and capitalized on turnovers, 19-14. Blancas, however, held the edge in bench production, 55-40.

CTR will look to extend its unbeaten run when it clashes with Welec Trucking Services tonight at 8 p.m. Welec is bannered by NCAA Rookie of the Year Titing Manalili, NU’s Reinhard Jumamoy, and St. Benilde’s Gabriel Cometa.

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