Preserve Cabral’s gadgets, Benguet authorities told by Ombudsman

Former DPWH Undersecretary Catalina Cabral. Noy Morcoso/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have been directed by the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday to preserve all gadgets of resigned public works undersecretary Catalina Cabral after she was found unconscious in Benguet.

“The Ombudsman’s office directs the authorities in Benguet to take custody of and preserve the cellphone and other gadgets of former Usec. Cathy Cabral.” This was what Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano told reporters at a message thread after midnight.

Clavano also said that the gadgets sought by the ombudsman will also be turned over to the investigators “at the proper time.”

Ombudsman’s directive

The graftbuster’s office made the directive to Benguet authorities after Cabral, one of the main figures in the alleged kickback schemes in the flood control corruption scandal, was found “unresponsive” along Bued River at Kennon Road on Thursday.

READ: Ex-DPWH exec Cabral found ‘unresponsive’ by Kennon Road river

In addition to his statement past midnight, Clavano also sent a more pointed call: “We need her phone at ALL COST!”

Cabral, tagged as one of the public works executives in the alleged budget insertions for infrastructure projects, is one of the public works officials recommended to face charges at the Office of the Ombudsman.

READ: ICI asks Ombudsman to probe Bonoan, Bernardo, others

ICI, Cabral invite

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) set the last hearing for the year last Monday, with Cabral as one of the invited resource persons.

However, she skipped the scheduled ICI hearing on Dec. 15. /mr

READ: Archbishop Uy leads protest, says spiritual awakening will end corruption

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