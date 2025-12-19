Additional power charges in 2026 to boost capacity – ERC chief

SERVICE. Energy Regulatory Commission Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer lawyer Francis Saturnino Juan grants a media interview in this undated photo. Juan on Thursday (Dec. 18, 2025) said the additional charges to be collected from power consumers starting January 2026 will boost the delivery of services. (PNA file photo by Joann Villanueva)

MANILA, Philippines – The additional charges that will be collected from power consumers starting January 2026 may seem to be a burden, but an official of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said it is aimed to encourage more players, which will further boost supply.

Last week, the ERC announced, among others, the collection of Green Energy Auction Allowance (GEA-All) charge amounting to PHP0.0371 per kilowatt-hour starting next month for all power consumers connected to power grids nationwide.

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Fund power plants

The new charge will fully fund power plants included in the Department of Energy’s (DOE) green energy auction, or power plants that produce renewable energy (RE).

ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) lawyer Francis Saturnino Juan, in an interview over Bagong Pilpinas Ngayon on Thursday, said this fee aims to entice more players to put up power plants.

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Additional capital

“Kailangan na ma-sustain natin iyong pagkakaroon ng mga karagdagang puhunan dito sa ating power sector dahil pataas nang pataas iyong ating demand so kailangan talaga na mayroong cost recovery para doon sa mamumuhunan para tuluy-tuloy ang pagtatayo ng mga bagong planta. (We need to sustain the presence of additional capital for our power sector since demand is rising, so there is a need for cost recovery for investors to put up more power plants),” he said.

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Asked about how the ERC would ensure that the funds would be used for the delivery of efficient service, Juan said the power plant investors will not put up the facilities if they won’t produce the product and earn. (PNA)

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